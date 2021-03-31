Do you dare peek over the edge?
Lovers of deep canyons will appreciate Royal Gorge Bridge & Park's new offer for Colorado residents: half-price general admission annual passes. The passes are available Thursday through April 30 and are good for unlimited visits for one year from the date of purchase.
The 2021 adult pass, regularly $72, will be $36. A child's pass, regularly $60, will be $30. A family pass for four, regularly $220, will be $110. Go online to purchase passes at royalgorgebridge.com. You must provide a valid Colorado address and this promo code: HFCOSP21.
Pass holders can visit the highest suspension bridge in the U.S., Plaza Theater and the visitor center plus ride the aerial gondola. The tourist attraction also features extra-pay amenities not included in the pass: the Cloudscraper zipline, Royal Rush Skycoaster and Royal Gorge Via Ferrata climbing route on the walls of the gorge.
The Royal Gorge, located just west of Cañon City, is open year-round.