Royal Gorge Bridge & Park in Cañon City will fully reopen to the public Friday.

The bridge and all associated attractions, including the zip line, Skycoaster and Royal Gorge Via Ferrata climbing route, will be open and will follow COVID-19 guidelines from Fremont County and the state, according to a park statement on Thursday.

"With the Fremont County variance request approved by the State, the park will be adhering to social distancing protocols of six feet and sanitization protocols set forth for restrooms, buildings, and attractions," the statement said.

Live music and the Birds of Prey Show by Nature’s Educations will also start this weekend at the park.

The park has been open exclusively to vehicles in an effort to comply with Colorado's safer-at-home guidelines. It closed to pedestrians at the beginning of March.

The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more info, visit royalgorgebridge.com.