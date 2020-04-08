The Royal Gorge Bridge and Park is temporarily closed, but its Easter sunrise service will go on virtually this weekend.
The online service — showing the beautiful sunrise over Royal Gorge — will start at 6:30 a.m. Sunday on facebook.com/RoyalGorgeBridge.
The Facebook sermon will continue a tradition that's been going on for decades.
Grant Adkisson, a pastor who travels across the U.S. and world to preach at major rodeos and Bible conferences, will deliver the message titled, "The Funeral of Jesus."
Adkisson has preached at the Easter service at Royal Gorge for several years.
The Royal Gorge Bridge and Park is located 10 miles outside of Cañon City.