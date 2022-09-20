Four-year-old Eve Campbell concentrated, with eyes squinting and tongue darting, as she dipped a small brush in bright pink, green and blue paint and slathered it on palm-sized rocks.
Those are some of her favorite colors, she said with a smile, as whimsical designs appeared on her work.
Eve and other members of Temple Beit Torah in Colorado Springs were building up the joy they felt last Sunday to pass on to others in their life’s sphere, as they prepared for the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah.
Also known as "the Days of Awe," Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown on Sept. 25 and runs until nightfall on Oct. 4, which signals Yom Kippur, or "the Day of Atonement."
The one-day Yom Kippur commemorates the account of Moses descending Mount Sinai after seeking God’s forgiveness for the Israelites.
Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are the holiest days of the year, said Rabbi Iah Pillsbury, who leads Temple Beit Torah, a reform synagogue founded in 1993.
"It’s a period of self-reflection and growth where we think about our past year, ask forgiveness from people if we’ve done anything wrong and decide what actions we want to let go of and what we want to carry forward into the new year," she said.
"It’s an opportunity to come together, ask ourselves what really matters and put those values at the center of everything we do."
Activities such as last Sunday’s rock-painting and sung-prayer time follow the same nod to ancestors as other Jewish traditions.
The rock-painting throwback is that Hebrew forbearers often communicated using messages imprinted on rocks, Pillsbury said.
"We always want to meet our rituals hands-on and take them back into our lives," she told her congregants before they began painting.
The decorated rocks could be kept for one’s self as a reminder to be a source of light or passed on to someone else who does an act of kindness, Pillsbury said.
The event included blowing a shofar, a musical horn that symbolizes Jews turning inwardly before outwardly exalting the new year.
The instrument can produce different sound patterns that have different meanings, said Mitch Teeters, a member of Temple Beit Torah.
"Being able to experience not just the services but also the actual rituals is spiritually fulfilling," he said.
Whoever is willing and able gets to blow the shofar at Temple Beit Torah, said Jeff Ader, president of the synagogue.
The shofar, often made of a ram’s horn, can be difficult to master, he said, after blowing it during the service.
Like playing a brass instrument, the shofar requires spot-on lip pursing to produce a buzzing sound, Ader said. The action traditionally is done out of the side of the mouth.
"It’s very symbolic in preparing for the Days of Awe," he said. "You’re thinking about a beautiful beginning and making amends for transgressions, so you start fresh and don’t feel weighed down by the burdens of past mistakes."
Judaism is entering the year 5783 of creation, one of four Jewish new years and the most significant.
The liturgical celebration is not just about becoming a better person but also about how Jewish people can make the world a better place, said Rabbi Jay Sherwood, the head of Temple Shalom in Colorado Springs, which was created in 1971 under reform and conservative traditions.
"They go hand-in-hand," he said. "If I can make myself a better person, that’s the first step in making the world a better place."
Personal inward reflection leads to awareness of individual and communal accountability for transgressions, Sherwood said.
The goal at the conclusion of the two back-to-back holidays, Sherwood said, is "if we’ve done the spiritual work, then we’ve earned a place where we’ve cleansed our souls and have hope for the next year."
The belief is that after judging a person by their deeds over the past year, God decides who will be sealed in the Book of Life, to live for another year.
One of the prayers recited during holiday services is a long, alphabetical listing of human sins — such as lying, stealing, causing someone else to be dishonest or wicked, having malicious intent, rebelling against God’s ways, refusing to admit wrongdoing and being morally corrupt.
"You can’t stand before God and ask God to forgive you of sins that you haven’t thought about," Sherwood said. "Rosh Hashanah ushers in the period of time we can make those amends."
Although Jewish holidays are born of ancient commands and steeped in revered customs, they never lose their meaning, Sherwood said.
"These are holidays that are about relationships between people and God and between people and people," he said, "and relationships are always relevant."
Like other Jewish observances, food plays an essential role.
"May you have a good and sweet year," and "May you be written for good in the Book of Life," are traditional greetings during the fall holidays, with apples and honey figuring prominently in family and community feasts.
They represent the sweetness of the new year, Sherwood said.
Rabbi Pillsbury’s wife, Anna Valentine, says she’s excited to try a new upside-down apple honey cake recipe this year at home. She also enjoys fashioning challah, a sweet yeast bread, into a round loaf for Rosh Hashanah to mark the roundness of the year that’s passing.
Holiday food is special, Valentine said, because families often only prepare the dishes once a year.
Eve recently went with other children from Temple Beit Torah to an apple farm to pick Jonathan and Golden Delicious varieties of the fruit and learn about the holidays, said her mom, Jill Rosen Campbell.
The family is new to Temple Beit Torah.
"It made for a really fun day and a great introduction to Rosh Hashanah," Campbell said. "This is a strong community, bringing Jews together to feel a sense of belonging, to celebrate our traditions in a welcoming space."
Some holiday events are open to the public.
The Chabad Lubavitch of Southern Colorado is hosting a community dinner Sunday night, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at its Chabad Jewish Center, 6616A Delmonico Drive. A five-course meal featuring corned beef brisket, challah, salmon, salads, chicken soup, kugels and desserts will be served.
The cost is $36 per person. To reserve a seat, call 719-634-2345 or 719-238-2115.
Shofar blowing will take place Monday and Tuesday at noon, following 8:30 a.m. high holiday services.