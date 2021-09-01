Just as Estes Park bustles with elk activity around this time of the year, so it does with human activity.
To ensure viewing at Rocky Mountain National Park during the rut — when bulls bugle and clash while seeking affection from female counterparts — you'll want to book a spot sooner rather than later. That's especially for weekends.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday slots continue to go fast in the park's second-year reservation system. Rangers recommend visiting on a weekday if possible.
Elk are most active around sunrise and sunset. That's near the early and late windows of the park's reservation period, between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. Two-hour slots are reserved at recreation.gov for $2, plus the park's $25 entry fee per vehicle.
The peak of elk rut lasts from mid-September to mid-October, when fall colors add to the spectacle.
Elk are just as common closer to town. Estes Park's annual, free-to-attend Elk Fest is scheduled for Oct. 2-3, with live music, food and vendors expected. Plans could change due to COVID-19.