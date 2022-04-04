Thursday is Opening Day in Major League Baseball, the start of another season for America's pastime. As millions of fans descend upon the nation's ballparks this summer, they're not only going to root, root, root for the home team; they're also going to be eating some greasy, cheesy, gooey grub.

Aramark Sports + Entertainment is the food and beverage partner of nine MLB teams, including the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver. Aramark chefs have loaded the bases with ballpark favorites, new technology and innovative concepts under Dare to Pair. The program is a fresh take on ways to celebrate unlikely, yet delicious food combinations.

You can find Fluffer Nutter Fries at Fenway Park in Boston, a fat, juicy Hangry Canadian Burger at Rogers Centre in Toronto and Wicked Chicken Nachos at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The over-the-top menus offer something for everyone. Here's a closer look at what to expect at Coors Field and beyond.

In Denver, three delicious-sounding combos will be rolled out Friday.

One is the Elvis Shake, an all-shook-up creation featuring soft-serve ice cream topped with crème de banana, peanut butter sauce and Cracker Jack, garnished with sweet and crispy candied bacon. Check it out at Helton Burger Shack in Section 153 at Coors Field.

The Denver Steak & Cheese Fries include a boat of golden fried potatoes topped with chopped sirloin and smothered with white queso sauce, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, steak sauce, pepper and onion blend, and chopped scallions. You’ll find it at concession stands 134, 218, 243 and 330.

The final food making its debut is the Louisiana Red Hot Chicken Sandwich. This taste sensation features a spicy fried chicken breast with pickles, mayonnaise and Louisiana Hot Sauce mix, lettuce, tomato and Louisiana bacon on a bun. You’ll find it at concession stands 125, 144, 226, 239, 306 and 323.

As the season gets underway, we’re told there will be more new dishes added to the menus.

Don’t want to wait in line? Aramark has been keeping pace with technology, and all of the ballparks it serves will feature state-of-the-art options for ordering and checking out. Its grab-and-go, touchless Mashgin smart-checkout devices will be at Coors Field’s Fan Favorite Express.

It’s a speedier way to get in and out. The countertop machine allows shoppers to place items on the device, where cameras and computer vision identify packaged food as well as plated dishes and tally up the bill. You can pay with credit card or cash.