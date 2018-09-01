Sony will release the latest model of its autonomous robotic puppy aibo in the U.S. this month.
It will be the first release overseas since its launch in Japan in January. The company aims to export the hit Japanese item to the U.S. to find market opportunities and improve the strength of its brand.
“This is truly a one-of-a-kind product designed to connect with its owners on an emotional level,” said Michael Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America, an affiliate of Sony Corp.
The robot grows with its users by utilizing its artificial intelligence and other technology, Fasulo said.
At a recent unveiling, the robotic dog showed off its ability to react when people call or to play with a ball, eliciting cries from onlookers such as “Super cute!”
The U.S. retail price of the new robotic dog with accessories is $2,899. In Japan, more than 20,000 units have been sold amid continuing popularity.
Senior Vice President Izumi Kawanishi said, “We want to take this momentum in Japan to the United States.”
The company plans to sell aibo in other countries later.