Wondering about that newfangled contraption on the golf course?
It’s not a beverage cart. It’s not a golf cart. It’s not a kid struggling under a load of clubs.
That there is a robot caddie. And right now they’re available at two courses in Colorado Springs — the private Kissing Camels Golf Club at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club and the private Eisenhower Golf Club at the Air Force Academy.
The hands-free Tempo Walk units can be controlled with a transponder that attaches to your belt or elsewhere on your person, and come complete with GPS, coolers, USB ports and other accessories.
Director of golf Rich Parker calls the four units that Kissing Camels debuted last month “user-friendly.” Each caddie has a smart tablet that provides players with accurate yardage measurements from tee to green.
For $18 for 18 holes and $12 for nine holes at Kissing Camels, the unit will follow a few feet behind you. When you stop, it stops. It’s your own personal caddie.
“It can’t help with your game, but it will help you not be distracted,” Parker says. “It’s an innovative way to keep the tradition of the game going by walking.”
Eisenhower Golf Club rolled out five units in early 2019, much to the pleasure of its patrons.
“It’s good for people who can’t push a cart,” director of golf Theo Gregory says. “It’s great for them to get that freedom to get out and walk 18 holes again. Everybody loves them.”
