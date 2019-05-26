Spotlighting upcoming events worthy of your next Colorado road trip.
GoPro Mountain Games
June 6-9 in Vail, mountaingames.com, free to attend
“Free of charge” isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks of Vail. But on the first weekend of June, the world-renowned ski resort hosts the GoPro Mountain Games, and the No. 1 reason to go is the zero cost of admission. It’s Colorado fest-going at its finest, featuring mountain views, art, music and, of course, adventure.
Thousands of warriors rack up points by running, biking, climbing, kayaking and doing whatever else necessary across 30-plus competitions to claim the ultimate prize. Ever seen someone paddleboarding furiously down a roaring river? How about someone speed-walking a slackline over said roaring river? Here’s your chance.
But the crowd favorite? The dock diving event, in which furry friends of all shapes and sizes leap as far as they can into a pool.
While you’re there: The concerts are free, too. Langhorne Slim and the Law highlights a three-night lineup at the iconic Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.
Also on our calendar:
• Colorado Shakespeare Festival, June 7-Aug. 11, cupresents.org/series/shakespeare-festival/
Boulder’s rich tradition of live performance in the name of the Bard kicks off with a comedic take on “Twelfth Night.” Tickets start at $19.
• Greeley Blues Jam, June 7-8, greeleyblues jam.org
“Ain’t nothin’ but a party” is the motto — a party put on by some of the best and brightest in blues. Tickets $30.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE