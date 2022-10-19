A renowned film tour is making its annual stop in Colorado to raise stoke ahead of the ski season.
The spirit of Warren Miller will be celebrated early next month on big screens across the Front Range.
Parker's Pace Center will host a screening Nov. 3, followed by Colorado Springs' Pikes Peak Center on Nov. 4 and Pueblo Memorial Hall on Nov. 11. A three-night stand starts Nov. 10 at Boulder Theater, ahead of three nights at Denver's Paramount Theatre starting Nov. 17.
Show times are also slated for Lakewood Cultural Center (Nov. 16) and Lone Tree Arts Center (Nov 21, 22 and 23).
The 73rd Warren Miller movie is called "Daymaker," a nod to the day-making power of skiing and snowboarding. It aims to "bring you along for the biggest days so you can get ready for your own," according to a news release.
You'll go along with seasoned pros and the sport's young, rising stars to deep and steep slopes around this state as well as Utah, Idaho, Alaska, Canada, Greece and Switzerland.
The news release mentions highlights including "the biggest party of the winter with the National Brotherhood of Skiers," the organization elevating Black skiers and riders. A helicopter drop of two amputees "will change how you think about adaptive skiing and snowboarding," promoters say. And then there's "the ultimate grass skiing run;" the trailer shows a skier navigating greenery on bizarre, tank-like boots.
Tickets $24, warrenmiller.com.