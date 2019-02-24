America’s major book publishers are based in New York and California, with some educational publishers in Boston and Christian publishers in Wheaton, Ill., Grand Rapids, Mich., and Nashville.
But for the past two decades, publishing executives from around the country have made regular pilgrimages to Colorado Springs to confer with literary agents at Alive, a powerhouse agency that helped transform how Christian books are acquired and created.
From the Left Behind novels co-written by Black Forest writer Jerry Jenkins (70 million combined U.S. sales), to Eugene Peterson’s Message Bible (which has sold 20 million copies for NavPress, the publishing arm of the Springs-based ministry The Navigators), authors represented by Alive have sold more than 250 million books and earned 15 coveted No. 1 rankings on The New York Times bestseller lists.
Alive’s founder, Rick Christian, graduated from Stanford, started writing for newspapers and magazines, and wrote books, including a bestselling youth devotional book called Alive, before he came to a conclusion.
“I realized I could either be a broke author or a broker of authors,” he said in a recent interview at his Black Forest home.
Now, after 30 years, Christian is passing the baton to new owner/agents Bryan Norman and Lisa Jackson, top editors he recruited from Nelson and Tyndale.
Christian, who turned 65 in December, began thinking about retirement eight years ago after a series of personal crises. He fell backward while climbing rocks in Grand Lake, breaking his back and pelvis. Then Lee Hough, the agent he hoped would succeed him in leading Alive, died from brain cancer. About the same time, he believed his wife, Debbie, was dying in his arms when she suffered a grand mal seizure — the first sign of a brain tumor that later was removed.
“It became more clear that there’s an expiration period on this life as we know it,” he said.
‘Righteous indignation’
Christian, who came to faith in Christ through a Campus Life club, founded Alive in 1989 in California and moved his family and agency to Colorado Springs in 1991.
“What a fabulous city,” he said. “This move was one of smarter things I’ve done, allowing us to raise our kids climbing trees, skiing, boating, fishing.”
His first major client was former San Francisco Giants pitcher Dave Dravecky, who followed Alive to the Springs, basing his Outreach of Hope ministry here before returning to California.
Christian soon found he could fight harder for other writers than he had for himself.
“I got hosed as an author because Christian publishers had a virtual monopoly over the intellectual property created by their authors, without pushback from agents,” he says. “But when I negotiated for another author, something got lit inside me, and I negotiated with righteous indignation.”
“Agents are a way for nice-guy writers to stay nice guys and have someone advocating for them,” said Jerry Jenkins, who worked with Alive for many years.
In time, publishers’ contracts with authors grew longer and more sophisticated, and writers began earning a bigger share of publishers’ profits. Alive changed the power balance in Christian publishing, helping writers but earning the enmity of publishers who claimed Christian prioritized money over ministry.
“Once I hung out my shingle, publishers didn’t respond well,” he said. Some accused him of trying to claim too many pieces of publishing’s revenue pie. One even told Christian not to have any contact with the house’s authors.
Passing the baton
Over the years, Christian has seen Christian ministry and business leaders fail to prepare their successors to succeed.
“Some of these guys are wired so tightly they just can’t let go of the reins,” he said.
He determined to take a different route. Three years ago, he hired a retirement adviser, began working on the transition with Norman and Jackson, stopped attending agent meetings, and placed a backpack and walking stick in his office to symbolize his upcoming departure. He will consult with Alive for the next few years.
There were times of tears as he went through three decades worth of documents and memorabilia, but he says he never questioned that “this was the right thing at the right time.”
“I am grateful I could spend the bulk of my working years doing what I love with people I adore, realize my dreams, and accomplish the tasks with which I was entrusted,” he said in a news release announcing his retirement.
He’s leaving the industry at a time of continuing upheaval, particularly in retailing. Amazon “came out of the blue like a devastating rogue wave,” he said, mowing down Christian stores as it did big retailers such as Borders and B. Dalton.
In 2017, Family Christian, the biggest Christian retail chain, closed its remaining 240 stores. This January, Southern Baptist publisher LifeWay announced it would begin closing some of its 174 brick-and-mortar stores. And digital publishing enables authors to self-publish books without Christian publishers.
The bloodletting is affecting CBA, the Colorado Springs-based trade association for Christian retail founded in 1950. CBA has cut staff and failed to meet some of its financial obligations, according to Publishers Weekly.
“Booksellers may disappear, but books will live as long as life exists, because storytelling is hard-wired into our DNA,” Christian says.
Now that he is freed from having to read and analyze several dozen manuscripts a month, he again is reading for pleasure, including C.S. Lewis’ Narnia chronicles and some of the dozen-plus titles he oversaw for the Rev. Eugene Peterson, a dear friend who died last year.
“Instead of constantly swimming upstream against deadlines, finances and other pressures, I need some time to sit on the bank and watch the river flow,” he said.
He has even started writing again, working on a long-delayed family memoir. He also has volunteered with Springs Rescue Mission and attends New Life Downtown, a congregation of New Life Church.
“I want a season to clean my heart and my head, let things bubble up from around me, and look for that next assignment,” he said.
Asked how he thinks God views his decades in publishing, he was reflective.
“I don’t think the numbers or the bigness of the industry matter to God,” Christian says, sitting in a home office decorated with plaques celebrating his 15 trips to the top of the Times’ bestseller list.
“Christ could be surrounded by crowds, but he would turn his attention from the thousands to Zacchaeus, one little guy up in a tree. That was his focus.
“I think the most important thing is what did you do with the things you are entrusted with. Alive was God’s gift. I worked really hard at it, but ultimately it was God’s gift to me.”