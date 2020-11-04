While cabernet sauvignon, merlot and pinot noir dominate red wine sales in the U.S. and most other markets, what are referred to as Rhône varieties — especially grenache, syrah and mourvèdre — can produce quality that rivals and often surpasses the big three.
Grenache is the preferred variety in Southern Rhône. The prime grape of Châteauneuf-du-Pape offers red fruit, herbs and finesse. Syrah, the star of Northern Rhône, notably Hermitage and Côte-Rôtie, is characterized by dark fruits, black pepper, meat and strong tannins. Mourvèdre, popular in blends, provides structure, red fruits, meat and spice.
These wines are often expensive. So, I suggest you try Côtes du Rhône for an affordable introduction. These red blends contain a minimum of 30% grenache, and grenache, syrah and mourvèdre are required to make up at least 70% of the blend.
2017 J.L. Chave Sélection “Mon Coeur” ($22). A blend of organically grown grapes, with 60 percent grenache, expect dark fruit, savory notes, and pepper. As with all things Chave, quality is eminent even at this entry level.
• 2017 Ferraton “Samorëns” ($16). With 85 percent grenache, this blend shows mixed berries, hints of earth and spice, and silky tannins.
• 2016 Domaine St. Gayan ($16). Notable for wines from very old vines, with 75 percent grenache it reveals a depth, richness and complexity not often found at this level.
• 2017 Jean-Luc Colombo Les Abeilles ($14). Each grape supplies one-third of this open and round blend with cherry and plum preserves, vanilla and anise.
• 2016 Celliers des Dauphins Reserve ($15). This wine grower’s cooperative uses 60 percent grenache in the blend, which reveals bright berries, dark forest and pepper.
The California Rhône style wines in my tasting, though all in a significantly higher price range, provide a useful comparison. In general, they can be characterized as displaying deeper, riper fruit while staying true to varietal character.
• 2015 Ramey Syrah Rodgers Creek Vineyard ($65). Best known for great chardonnays, Ramey also produces fine red wines, including this impressive single vineyard Syrah. Made with 8 percent viognier following a common practice in Hermitage, it deftly balances fresh and generous berries with savory elements of chocolate, pepper, and earth. It’s focused but has soft tannins and a rich texture.
• 2016 Mi Sueno Syrah Napa Valley ($55). From a husband and wife team with a record of making wine for and supplying grapes to some of California’s most prestigious wineries; expect a full, rich, intense wine of intense black fruits, smoky, meaty accents and firm tannins.
• Bootleg, a brand that emphasizes crafting wines without constraint from specific varietal, appellation or winemaking tradition, produces two red wine blends. The grapes change each year but both contain significant amounts of syrah and petite sirah. These are exuberant, bold wines for those who prefer an opulent style.
The 2016 Red Blend ($38), which emphasizes Napa Valley sources, adds merlot and deftly balances structure and finesse, with bright red fruit, oaky and earthy notes. The 2016 Prequel ($35), which focuses on Sonoma County (85 percent syrah/15 percent petite sirah), is concentrated with luscious mixed berries, complemented with woodsy and oaky notes.