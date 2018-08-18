Most people who vacation on Cape Cod come home with a shark snow globe, cranberry-scented soap or the like.
But I drove back a few years ago with a yellow club chair wedged into my station wagon. The $35 chair caught my eye at a favorite church thrift shop in Dennis Port. At 32 inches high and 29 inches wide, it had the perfectly petite dimensions to fit into the compact guest room of my 1937 brick Colonial. It's hard to date the chair, but I would guess 1940s to 1960s.
I planned to reupholster or slipcover it, but I delayed till the chair's arms were threadbare and its bottom cushion flat as a pancake. Not a nice way to welcome a house guest.
We assumed the chair's perfect dimensions made it worth saving. But after a little research, we weren't so sure. Several upholstery shops would charge about $500 in labor to reupholster, a bit less to slipcover. We would need 8 to 10 yards of fabric, which even at $20 a yard would be about $200, and could expect extra charges for such things as wrapping the seat cushion to plump it up.
With tax and extras, our little chair's makeover would cost $800 or $900. That's a lot of money for a place to sit while pulling on your socks. We began to wonder whether we would be better off buying a new chair, though we cringed at the wastefulness of sending this one to the dump.
I asked some design experts their opinions and their go-to choices for small bedroom chairs. Their suggestions for replacements ranged from the $399 Stocksund chair at Ikea, about half the price of reupholstering, to Ballard Design's Olivia chair, too pricey at $1,444 in the fabric I'd prefer.
Opinions differed on our situation in general.
Washington, D.C., designer Sally Steponkus is a big fan of reupholstering. "If it's a good brand or very sturdy and fits the space perfectly, or it means something to the owners, I will reupholster it. The old ones have more soul," Steponkus says. She finds a good upholsterer can breathe new life into an old chair with good tailoring and extra padding. "Lots of vintage chairs you find at estate sales have very interesting shapes you don't find in a lot of the new stuff today."
Fabric can be expensive, but consumers can find reasonably priced textiles at designer outlets and on Etsy. Slipcovers? She's not a fan. "The furniture then looks really messy," she says.
Susan Pilchard of Pilchard Designs, a Washington drapery and upholstery workroom, says upholstery can be worth it for a favorite piece. Finely tailored slipcovers made "so they fit perfectly like a custom-made dress" are extremely pricey, she says, but look very elegant.
E.C. Robinson, who runs a third-generation-owned upholstery business in Alexandria, Va., will quote you labor and material charges if you email him photos and dimensions of your piece. But he cautions it's a ballpark estimate until he takes off the old fabric and gets a look inside. "A lot of times the frame is loose from all the sitting and moving in and out of it for years. It may need frame work, spring work or re-webbing. You may need new foam," Robinson says. So don't be surprised if the project costs more. "It's not done by machine; reupholstering is all done by hand," he says.
The expense usually discourages design blogger Emily A. Clark. "In general, for my decorating purposes, I stay away from investing too much in reupholstering unless it's a really unique piece," Clark says. She finds slipcovers a viable option, especially for families with young kids, like hers. She calls it "the Ikea Ektorp slipcovered sofa season of life."
Jason Oliver Nixon, co-owner of design firm Madcap Cottage, is a fan of saving old furniture through reupholstering and slipcovering. Everything is over-scaled today to fit larger homes, he notes, while vintage pieces often are more compact to fit smaller homes from decades past. But it's all about finding the right upholsterer. "It's like having a really good cobbler, seamstress or tailor on your speed dial," Nixon says.
Nixon and his partner, John Loecke, developed a line of petite furniture for Stein Mart because they noticed too many "hulking, oversized options."
We're now leaning toward buying new, if we can find a chair in an appropriate size and fabric for about the same cost as reupholstering. We'll be watching the fall upholstery sales.
As for my cute little yellow chair, it will be donated to a charity or offered on Freecycle. We hope it will be adopted by a new family that might toss a colorful suzani or antique quilt on it and turn it from shabby to boho chic.