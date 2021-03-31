It wasn't long into Tim Wolken's career as El Paso County parks director that he learned the job would be different than he thought.
This was in June of 2004. "I think it was my third day," he recalls. "I was informed they were going to transfer the county fair and fair grounds over to county parks. And I thought to myself, You know, I haven't been to a county fair in about 25 years."
So it went for Wolken, whose title changed from parks director to director of public services, which added the transportation, fleet and environmental divisions to his plate. In 2012, the title became executive director of community services, which added veteran and justice affairs as well as oversight of the Colorado State University Extension office.
"But," Wolken is pleased to say, "parks stayed with me the entire time."
His time with the county ends with his retirement at the end of March.
A proclamation was prepared for commissioners, listing Wolken's accomplishments over 17 years, including developments of Paint Mines Interpretive Park, Falcon Regional Park and, new to the county's eastern edge, Pineries Open Space. Slated to open later this year, Kane Ranch and Sante Fe open spaces were established under Wolken.
Also, Wolken saw volunteer efforts strengthen at Fountain Creek and Bear Creek nature centers. He saw stewardship ramp up across trails. These were byproducts of the Great Recession, a stark period marked by parched sports fields, closed facilities and piles of trash.
"I think the county park general fund support might've been down to $400,000 or $500,000," Wolken says. "We were barely holding on, which was true for other county parks systems."
Other county park systems have had support from portions of sales tax revenues. In 1994, for example, voters in Douglas County approved funneling every sixth of a cent to a fund responsible for acquiring and maintaining open space, which today spans more than 63,000 acres. In larger Jefferson and Boulder counties, sales tax pumps upwards of $40 million into open space programs every year.
That annual total is closer to $10 million for the city of Colorado Springs' Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program. Since 1997, 0.1% sales tax revenues in the city have led to the creation of Red Rock Canyon and Stratton open spaces, among others.
TOPS has been "wonderful," Wolken says. "But it would be great if the county could be a bit more active in that (open space) area. And to do that, you need some sort of dedicated funding source."
General fund support for El Paso County parks has been short of $2 million in recent years — short of pre-recession levels. Staff is also fewer, though parkland since then has grown to around 8,000 acres.
El Paso County is Colorado's fastest-growing county. Local leaders project the population to top 1 million over the next two decades.
"That is something that does concern me," Wolken says. "Are we doing enough to protect our special places? I really think we need to take a hard look at that and ask, Are we providing the necessary resources to ensure that those great open space areas will be available for generations to come? Because once they're gone, they're gone."
Wolken says that should be one focus of his successor, who is expected to be hired this summer.
Another priority, he says, should be "staffing and possibly a welcome center" at the Paint Mines, where fears of ruin reached a high point with unprecedented crowds in 2020. Wolken says he would also like to see a nature center to the north, like the one proposed at Fox Run Regional Park.