Axe and the Oak Distillery
Make a table reservation at Axe and the Oak Distillery's derby watch party and you can get Mint Juleps or Kentucky Mules along with a charcuterie board for $15. The celebration starts at 2 p.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. and features "best dressed" contests, cornhole and bocce ball.
Brass Brewing Co.
Mint Julep Slushies will be in short supply Saturday at Brass Brewing Company during a derby watch party. Slushies will be on sale starting at 12 p.m. with the race set to start at 4 p.m. The party will also feature prizes for those who buy a beer and enter raffle guesses for the top horses. Prizes include a gift card, t-shirt and crowler can.
ViewHouse
Customers can get $5 Mind Juleps during Derby event at ViewHouse, located near Woodmen and Interstate 25. Arrive between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. for brunch and stay for a watch party at 4 p.m. with the chance to win a $500 or $250 ViewHouse gift card in a derby hat contest.
Rib and Chop House
Starting at 11 a.m. customers can visit Rib and Chop House off Dublin Boulevard for $7 Mint Juleps and the chance to win a $50 gift card by guessing the winner of the derby.