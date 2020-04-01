The spread of COVID-19 brought Colorado’s ski season to an abrupt halt weeks ago. In days since, resorts have been forced to lay off large numbers of employees.

According to the Arapahoe Basin resort blog, all 430 of Athe resort's full-time and part-time seasonal employees will be laid off on Wednesday. Impacted employees will receive two weeks’ pay based on what they were scheduled to work after March 14. The layoffs also include a 50-cent bonus for each hour worked this season and accrued paid time off.

Also effective on Wednesday, all 70 of the resort’s full-time year-round employees will have their hours reduced to three-quarters time.

Chief Operating Officer Al Henceroth wrote in the blog post, “I am saddened by the chain of events surrounding COVID-19. We value and cherish all the efforts of every employee at Arapahoe Basin. We wish healthiness to all through these troubling times.”

According to a recent report from Sky-Hi News, Winter Park Resort has cut more than 1,200 employees following COVID-19 ski country shutdown.

The hospitality industry is also facing layoffs in the wake of the virus. According to a report from the Denver Post, Vail’s Four Season Hotel cut around 240 employees.

In the latest COVID-19 update, 2,627 cases of the virus have been confirmed in 47 of Colorado’s 64 counties. In total, 414 individuals have been hospitalized and 51 COVID-19 related fatalities have occurred.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has extended his executive order to keep all ski areas and resorts closed until at least April 6. A statewide stay-at-home order also remains in effect through April 11, though both orders are subject to change/extension.

