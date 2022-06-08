Paddle Days have returned to a reservoir south of Denver — welcome news among enthusiasts fine with a fee and some restrictions.
In northeast Douglas County, the 1,170-acre Rueter-Hess Reservoir is set between sandstone bluffs and folding, oak valleys. It's a drinking-water source owned and tightly managed by Parker Water Sanitation District. By South Suburban Parks and Recreation's description, it's "a big open space, both quiet and safe to float your stand-up paddleboard, kayak or canoe."
Paddle Days are for those watercrafts only. Happening Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays now through Sept. 4, boaters will need to register and pay $15 to go through the gate and enjoy the water from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
The reservation and fee goes for all older than 8; no walk-ups. Registration is currently open for June weekends, while spots for July, August and September will open one week before the first of the month.
Register by calling 303-347-5999 or online at: https://bit.ly/38RYPQG
The reservoir is reached on Hess Road, a mile east of Interstate 25 at the exit for Castle Pines Parkway (Exit 188), or 3 miles west of Parker Road.
Also nearby is the Incline Challenge, a miniature version of the Manitou Incline with 132 steps ascending a hillside. That and adjoining trails are free and open daily sunrise to sunset.
