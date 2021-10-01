An effort is afoot to return hikers to popular woods in the Pikes Peak region that closed this summer.
Tom Mowle, a leader with the local chapter of Colorado Mountain Club, was among onlookers surprised in July to learn of a keep-out sign posted by someone claiming land along Horsethief Park Trail near Divide. The U.S. Forest Service told The Gazette a survey found 76 feet of the path intersected private property, about a half-mile up from the trailhead. The agency advised people respect the closure, cutting off access to a beloved waterfall and overlook known as Pancake Rocks.
Mowle said he and rangers recently flagged about 540 feet of trail to be built downslope of the existing trail — a reroute away from private property that Mowle said could be built in a weekend.
All that's need is muscle. And some final clearances.
Colorado Mountain Club and fellow crew leaders with Friends of the Peak have called on volunteers to help carve the trail next Saturday and Sunday. Tools and guides have been arranged and sign-ups posted at cmc.org.
But approaching the end of this week, Mowle was awaiting a final OK from the Forest Service. Another factor was weather, he said, adding that the window to do the job was closing.
"You never know when that first snow is going to hit," he said. "If we get weathered out or bureaucracy-d out, we would probably have to reschedule for mid- to late June."
The good news: "It doesn't look like a terribly complicated project," Mowle said, considering the terrain and relatively short distance for construction. "We get enough volunteers, that might just be enough to get the trail built" in a weekend.
He expected interest.
"It's just a beautiful area back there," he said. "We all wanna keep it open."
For more information, email Mowle at tommowle@yahoo.com.