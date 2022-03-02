A renowned film tour is stopping in Colorado Springs to stoke outdoor enthusiasts as the season turns.
Stargazers Theatre is once again among Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival's 450 stops worldwide. Following Banff's annual celebration of mountain culture last year, the local theater will screen several short documentaries deemed worthy of the industry-leading organization in Canada. That'll be for three nights March 8-10.
The film lineup spans the globe, from snowy slopes of France, to rock pitches of Switzerland, to high summits of the Middle East, to the Canary Islands, to the wilds of Alaska, to a cave in Slovenia and the North Pole.
Ambitions are just as varied, including skiing and snowboarding, climbing, mountain biking, "squirtboating," pole jumping, wingsuit flying, hot air ballooning, and wandering through Spain with a violin.
Doors will open 5:30 p.m. each night at Stargazers. Showtime starts at 7 p.m., with seven to 10 films showing and ranging in lengths between five and 45 minutes.
Tickets are limited, $17.50 at stargazerstheatre.com. Proceeds benefit local nonprofit Rocky Mountain Field Institute.