Blocks and bricks of pink Himalayan salt line the room.

Salt dust sleeps on the cave’s crevices. Take a step in, and feel your feet touch the salt grains on the ground. Look up, and you’ll find a starry night sky.

Find a chair, sit back, relax and breath in.

Welcome to Colorado Springs’ first fully immersive salt cave at Luna Float Spa.

The cave opened last May, said spa owner Arielle Thomas. The salt cave wasn’t originally part of the spa when Thomas and her husband, Courtney, bought it back in 2020. The pair had it installed in a room previously used for office space after learning more about the concept at a conference.

“My husband does a lot of research on any kind of alternative therapies and things like that. With everything that had been going on for the year and a half or two with COVID, we attended the Float Conference,” Arielle said.

The cave took two years to complete, Arielle said, with several additional months spent getting permits.

“They wanted to know how the salt was going to be dispersed out of the room and not corrode any of the steel appliances and things like that,” Arielle said.

To make the room, the pair worked with a builder that focuses on constructing salt caves. All the blocks of salt in the cave were shipped from Pakistan.

“Once we had the room ready, her team came in,” Arielle said. “They do all of the work in process, loading all the salt in, faceting it somehow onto the walls, creating this really amazing cave-like experience from the ceiling all the way down to the floor.”

The salt cave works using pharmaceutical-grade salt, which is pure sodium chloride — the highest purity salt. The salt is placed into a halogenerator, which grinds it into particles and then releases it as a salt aerosol. When in the cave, you can see the salt dust resting on the rocks.

“Our generator crushes that salt up into micro particles, and then puts it out into the environment of the cave,” Courtney said.

So, what does the salt do? It helps your respiratory system, the pair said.

“Those particles are small enough for you to breathe in, they get deep into your alveoli and bronchi, and start to pull out respiratory toxins by binding to the mucus,” Courtney said.

Inhaling the salt particles helps absorb allergens and foreign substances, as well as reduce inflammation, Courtney said. The pair recommend the salt cave to help with conditions like allergies, asthma, bronchitis, cystic fibrosis and COPD.

“The next morning usually is when we wake up the most like congested, and so that’s when they’ll really feel a big difference,” Arielle said. “For one of our clients, she has COPD, so she comes in with her oxygen tank and leaves it out here, and says for about two to three days after a session she feels really good.”

The salt also helps with some skin conditions, Courtney said, like eczema, psoriasis, dry skin and acne.

But, the benefits go beyond the physical. Spending time in the salt cave is also supposed to alleviate mental stressors, Courtney said. In fact, it’s a great spot for meditation.

“I use it more for the mental wellness. The stress relief that comes from that meditation inside of the cave is something that I am very avid about,” Courtney said. “I can definitely feel the difference when I’m inside. There’s this kind of calmness that comes over. People speak about that even just kind of opening the door and walk in like it feels different.”

The only thing to be careful about is what you bring into the salt cave — leave out the leather and metal, which are at risk of corrosion because of the salt.

Other than that, the cave is safe for just about anyone, including all ages.

“Infants can go in and still take on the benefits,” Arielle said. “It is safe; there’s no negative side effects. You will have side effects of expunging a lot of mucus.”

The salt cave fits up to eight people for 45-minute, $35 sessions. People can also buy out the cave for a private session for $200, or can rent the cave to host a meditation or yoga session. There are even yoga mats for use in the cave.