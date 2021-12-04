Ten years ago, when he moved into the equally famous and infamous Redstone Castle, Dan Stuart had heard the stories.
Having lived in Manitou Springs for decades, he knew about Emma Crawford, the sorrowful soul of local legend. In 1908, Redstone Castle was leased to spiritualist and medium Alice Crawford Snow, Emma’s sister. Emma was known to play the piano here before her dying wish was met to be buried on Red Mountain.
A century later, her ghost was said to still play the piano inside.
His first night in bed, Stuart heard the piano.
“It was Emma,” he says today with a smile. “Emma the cat.”
Emma the cat patrols the private residence that one definitive account considers “the most visually striking historic home in the Pikes Peak region.”
That’s from “Historic Homes of Colorado Springs and Vicinity” by Helen Anderson. With its tower and curving sandstone exterior quarried from what it is now Red Rock Canyon Open Space, and with its interior of classic wallpaper and carpet, Anderson saw the castle as “magnificently restored and graciously appointed in the Victorian tradition of refined elegance.” She described its three floors and 18 rooms. Its white, wraparound balusters and eyebrow windows.
Redstone Castle looks the same as it did in 1892. That’s when the Davis brothers, two gentlemen from England, finished building it. It was meant to be a model home for what was to be an elite development on the slopes of Iron Mountain. That never came to be, for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.
The silver crash? The haunted reputation? A Manitou Springs Historical Society telling suggests that reputation took hold from the beginning, even before the Crawford sisters.
“It’s a lovely place to spend eternity,” reads the account, noting “spectacular views of all of Manitou Springs, the Garden of the Gods, the bright sunlight, the gorgeous sunrises. So you can see why Alice and Emma may visit the castle on occasion.”
Upon moving in — a dream home for the retired lawyer and former mayor of town — Stuart says he got requests from paranormal investigators. He politely declined.
“We said, ‘If there are spirits here, they are kind spirits, and we don’t want to disturb them.’”
Little can disturb him on this mountainside, this slice of paradise.
It’s a slice of farm life. Along with Emma the cat, there are 20 chickens and three goats; a pair of big dogs are assigned as guards against mountain lions. Stuart’s milk and eggs come from the yard. Also in the yard recently, he grew strawberries, tomatoes, potatoes, beets, rhubarb and lettuce, among other produce.
Over the years Stuart has hosted youth groups to learn about animals and gardens. He has also hosted artists, who gain inspiration from the wide-open viewshed.
It is best beheld from the attic, which the previous, longtime owners converted into spacious quarters for their bed and breakfast. A ladder reaches to the castle’s uppermost window, atop the tower — “the top of the world,” Stuart tells his guests.
“It is truly a fun house to share,” he says.
He values his privacy; a gate assures that at the bottom of a winding dirt road. But he also recognizes his home’s prominence, a proud symbol of Manitou’s Victorian beginnings. Stuart feels a duty to share that history. At the front door, beside the original doorbell that is actually an iron bell, there is a plaque recognizing Redstone Castle within the National Register of Historic Places.
From its perch, the castle saw the mining industry boom and bust on the other side of Pikes Peak. It saw the railroad run and stop. It saw horse-drawn wagons and then automobiles. The castle faces north, where it saw the highway expand through the canyon.
While much has changed beyond, little has changed here on the mountainside.
Just as he has respected any ghosts, Stuart has respected the castle’s historic appearance. He does what he must to maintain it.
“I suspect anyone who has an old house, we see ourselves as caretakers,” he says. “We want to maintain it as long as we can and pass it on in good shape.”