Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.