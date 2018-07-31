Red Cabbage and Fennel Slaw With Sunflower Seeds
Yield: 8 servings (makes about 6 cups)
1/3 cup unsalted, hulled sunflower seeds
1/4 cup walnut oil or extra-virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons cider vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
5 cups shredded red cabbage
1 medium fennel bulb, halved, cored and thinly sliced (4 cups)
1 large carrot, shredded (1 cup)
1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
Procedure:
Toast the sunflower seeds in a dry skillet over a medium high heat, stirring frequently, until fragrant and lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Cool completely.
Whisk together the oil, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper in a liquid measuring cup to form an emulsified dressing.
Toss together the cabbage, fennel, carrot and onion in a mixing bowl. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to combine. Toss in the sunflower seeds just before serving. Nutrition: Per serving: 130 calories, 3 g protein, 12 g carbohydrates, 10 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 115 mg sodium, 3 g dietary fiber, 7 g sugar
From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger.