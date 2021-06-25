A new analysis details the ever-rising popularity of Colorado's biggest mountains and underscores ongoing struggles to control crowds seeking 14,000 feet.
Colorado Fourteeners Initiative's latest annual report estimates 415,000 people hiked the state's highest 54 peaks last year, an 18% increase from the previous record in 2018. The nonprofit projected 288,000 hikers in 2019, a summer that saw the high country open much later due to lingering snowpack and avalanche debris.
The 18% increase more than doubles the pace of common year-to-year growth Colorado Fourteeners Initiative has tracked. The group makes estimates based on data from in-ground foot counters around the state as well as from numbers checking into the popular web source 14ers.com.
During the pandemic, "there was just a tsunami of people hitting all of our public lands, and the fourteeners were no exception," said CFI's executive director, Lloyd Athearn.
Likely due to schedules changing during the pandemic, he noted an encouraging shift of people spreading out across weekdays. Saturday continued as the most popular day for fourteener-goers, representing an estimated 28% of total use. But in a change, Monday through Friday accounted for the slight majority of use at 52%.
CFI also reported a rare decrease for the 11 peaks closest to the Denver metro. They accounted for an estimated 51% of climbs across the 54 mountains, down from 57% the year prior. CFI reported a "substantial" increase of people on the more far-flung Mosquito and San Juan ranges.
While apparently close in popularity in recent years, Quandary Peak saw nearly 11,000 more hikes than Mount Bierstadt in 2020. CFI calculated 49,179 hikes on the most-trampled fourteener.
With recent improvements to the trail up Quandary, Athearn said the increased traffic didn't necessarily mean more degradation to the mountainside. But the year at the Summit County trailhead was marked by alarming lines of cars parked alongside the adjacent highway. Here and at other popular lands, there were more observations of trash buildup, dogs running off-leash and their feces along with the human kind being left unattended.
The good news, Athearn said, is that seemingly more people enjoyed the physical, mental and emotional benefits of 14,000 feet.
"So it kind of depends on what your lens is," he said. "On one hand, you may see this and go, 'The sky is falling, people are overrunning these peaks.' But our hope is we are improving the trails at a faster rate than the increase of traffic."
While he expected close to similar fourteener climbing in 2021, "I think the x-factor is what happens that might limit access to different places," he said.
Decision-makers are assessing the future of Quandary, with an expanded parking lot, shuttle and permit system all on the table in talks that intensified this year. Near the end of June, the landowner who closed his property along the popular loop encompassing mounts Lincoln, Democrat, Bross and Cameron had yet to welcome back hikers, citing liability concerns. And this month, Clear Creek County law enforcement has left tickets on windshields of cars parked along the road to Grays and Torreys peaks.
First-year reservations aimed at cutting numbers on Mount Evans Highway would likely decrease hiking to that summit, Athearn said. He wondered if more fourteeners could be subject to the kind of talks surrounding Quandary, inspired by permit systems in place for Maroon Bells and Hanging Lake.
"Where is it OK to have higher use that allows people to connect with their public lands, that allows people to become fired up about nature and all of the great things that Colorado has to offer? And where are the places we want to protect solitude?" Athearn said. "That's the challenge."