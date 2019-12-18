Ahead of “The Rise of Skywalker” this weekend, Gazette features writers Terry Terrones and Seth Boster debate the best and worst of the 10 “Star Wars” movies:

Terry’s list:

1. “The Empire Strikes Back”

2. “Star Wars: A New Hope”

3. “Return of the Jedi”

4. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

5. “The Force Awakens”

6. “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

7. “Revenge of the Sith”

8. “Attack of the Clones”

9. “The Phantom Menace”

10. “The Last Jedi”

Seth’s list:

1. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

2. “The Empire Strikes Back”

3. “The Force Awakens”

4. “The Last Jedi”

5. “Star Wars: A New Hope”

6. “Return of the Jedi”

7. “Revenge of the Sith”

8. “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

9. “Attack of the Clones”

10. “The Phantom Menace”

“Episode I: The Phantom Menace”

Terry: Despite the droning political nonsense that makes C-SPAN seem interesting and the introduction of “Star Wars’” most hated character, it did give us one thing — the best lightsaber fight ever.

Seth: The worst, and not just because of Jar Jar Binks.

“Episode II: Attack of the Clones”

Terry: “Clones” does what all of the prequels seem to do — offer some really good stuff buried underneath flat out silliness.

Seth: Problems from “Phantom” — CGI overload, dialogue — carried over, with the added disaster of Hayden Christensen.

“Episode III: Revenge of the Sith”

Terry: Anakin’s betrayal and seeing Mace Windu and his cool purple lightsaber fly out a window still stings 14 years later.

Seth: A bounceback for the prequels! Nothing to do with Christensen. Everything to do with the rightful sense of doom and the lightsaber finale.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Terry: Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian is perfect casting and Woody Harrelson as Tobias Beckett is essentially Han Solo before Han Solo. Underrated film.

Seth: Fell asleep and dreamed of another “Star Wars” movie.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Terry: One of the most rewatchable “Star Wars” films ever and shows the potential of the franchise when it has a great story without any original characters.

Seth: The franchise has never told a better story start to finish. A perfect blend of unfamiliarity (pretty much every character) and familiarity (Vader at his best).

“Episode IV: A New Hope”

Terry: “A New Hope” was such a big deal when I was growing up that my second-grade teacher took us on a school field trip to see it.

Seth: Simply classic. But truth is, “Star Wars” got even better 30 years later with “The Force Awakens.”

“Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back”

Terry: Darth Vader reveals himself as Luke’s father, we meet Yoda, Boba Fett, ghost Obi-Wan and Lando for the first time.

Seth: This was “Star Wars” letting everyone know it was here to stay — and nothing was ever the same.

“Episode VI: Return of the Jedi”

Terry: A complete film that masterfully completes an amazing trilogy.

Seth: Ewoks to the rescue! Nah, this one didn’t need rescuing.

“Episode VII: The Force Awakens”

Terry: I still cry every time Han Solo dies (spoiler alert), and I’m not even kidding.

Seth: J.J. Abrams proved once again he’s a wizard when it comes to sci-fi reboots. Here’s hoping he can pull off the magic again ...

“Episode VIII: The Last Jedi”

Terry: This film is a slap in the face to any “Star Wars” fan over 30. Luke casually tossing his lightsaber over his shoulder? A useless side story with Rose and Finn? I could go on, but I’m already getting angry.

Seth: Sacrilegious to some, like Terry. Excellent to others who know better. This was cinematic genius for how it took our fantasies and reminded us of a real, hard truth: not everything goes accordingly. Call it rebel scum, or just a good rebel.