Ahead of “The Rise of Skywalker” this weekend, Gazette features writers Terry Terrones and Seth Boster debate the best and worst of the 10 “Star Wars” movies:
Terry’s list:
1. “The Empire Strikes Back”
2. “Star Wars: A New Hope”
3. “Return of the Jedi”
4. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
5. “The Force Awakens”
6. “Solo: A Star Wars Story”
7. “Revenge of the Sith”
8. “Attack of the Clones”
9. “The Phantom Menace”
10. “The Last Jedi”
Seth’s list:
1. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
2. “The Empire Strikes Back”
3. “The Force Awakens”
4. “The Last Jedi”
5. “Star Wars: A New Hope”
6. “Return of the Jedi”
7. “Revenge of the Sith”
8. “Solo: A Star Wars Story”
9. “Attack of the Clones”
10. “The Phantom Menace”
“Episode I: The Phantom Menace”
Terry: Despite the droning political nonsense that makes C-SPAN seem interesting and the introduction of “Star Wars’” most hated character, it did give us one thing — the best lightsaber fight ever.
Seth: The worst, and not just because of Jar Jar Binks.
“Episode II: Attack of the Clones”
Terry: “Clones” does what all of the prequels seem to do — offer some really good stuff buried underneath flat out silliness.
Seth: Problems from “Phantom” — CGI overload, dialogue — carried over, with the added disaster of Hayden Christensen.
“Episode III: Revenge of the Sith”
Terry: Anakin’s betrayal and seeing Mace Windu and his cool purple lightsaber fly out a window still stings 14 years later.
Seth: A bounceback for the prequels! Nothing to do with Christensen. Everything to do with the rightful sense of doom and the lightsaber finale.
“Solo: A Star Wars Story”
Terry: Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian is perfect casting and Woody Harrelson as Tobias Beckett is essentially Han Solo before Han Solo. Underrated film.
Seth: Fell asleep and dreamed of another “Star Wars” movie.
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Terry: One of the most rewatchable “Star Wars” films ever and shows the potential of the franchise when it has a great story without any original characters.
Seth: The franchise has never told a better story start to finish. A perfect blend of unfamiliarity (pretty much every character) and familiarity (Vader at his best).
“Episode IV: A New Hope”
Terry: “A New Hope” was such a big deal when I was growing up that my second-grade teacher took us on a school field trip to see it.
Seth: Simply classic. But truth is, “Star Wars” got even better 30 years later with “The Force Awakens.”
“Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back”
Terry: Darth Vader reveals himself as Luke’s father, we meet Yoda, Boba Fett, ghost Obi-Wan and Lando for the first time.
Seth: This was “Star Wars” letting everyone know it was here to stay — and nothing was ever the same.
“Episode VI: Return of the Jedi”
Terry: A complete film that masterfully completes an amazing trilogy.
Seth: Ewoks to the rescue! Nah, this one didn’t need rescuing.
“Episode VII: The Force Awakens”
Terry: I still cry every time Han Solo dies (spoiler alert), and I’m not even kidding.
Seth: J.J. Abrams proved once again he’s a wizard when it comes to sci-fi reboots. Here’s hoping he can pull off the magic again ...
“Episode VIII: The Last Jedi”
Terry: This film is a slap in the face to any “Star Wars” fan over 30. Luke casually tossing his lightsaber over his shoulder? A useless side story with Rose and Finn? I could go on, but I’m already getting angry.
Seth: Sacrilegious to some, like Terry. Excellent to others who know better. This was cinematic genius for how it took our fantasies and reminded us of a real, hard truth: not everything goes accordingly. Call it rebel scum, or just a good rebel.