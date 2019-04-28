He left her more than a year ago, her carefree 18-year-old son with the tousled hair and crooked grin.
Zachariah Miguel Rene-Ortega’s ashes are buried under an apple tree in a tear-shaped garden, “Zack’s Grove,” with a sign stenciled in white: “Every hour I need Thee.”
His mother is Delilah Rene, the most listened to woman in American radio. She and her family live in a 1907 farmhouse on a 55-acre Port Orchard farm with exotic and domestic animals. A turret on the second floor is for prayer.
Asked how she gets through each day’s regret and sadness, she mentions God. “I know he’s with him. And when my time comes, I’ll be with him.”
Millions of listeners know Delilah, 59, from her radio show. Her voice has the smoothness of rich cream with a hint of a Southern drawl, but she was born in Reedsport, Ore., steeped in the values of God, family, frugality and hard work.
Her shows are a dialogue with the 80 to 100 people who get through. After callers pour out their problems, Delilah finds a song that matches their situation.
Her advice and sympathy over 34 years of “The Delilah Show” has won her 8.3 million listeners a week. Her show airs daily on 164 stations from Honolulu and Anchorage to Bangor, Maine. iHeart Media runs the show off its app and her website in a continual 24/7 loop. Delilah has been lauded in the Radio Hall of Fame in 2016, the National Association of Broadcasters/Marconi Award Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year in 2016 and the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2017.
Her 2018 book, “One Heart at a Time,” recounts how she was disowned by her father for marrying a black man, weathered three divorces (fourth husband Paul Warner has five children of his own), started Point Hope to advocate for U.S. foster care and children in Ghana, and clawed her way to stardom after multiple firings and moves.
It’s a story of inspiring success and almost-unbearable heartbreak, lending Delilah a natural sympathy. The birth of her first child, the collapse of her first marriage and the death of an older brother and his wife in a plane crash all occurred around the same time.
She moved into a home in West Seattle in 1997 with third husband Douglas Ortega and three children: Isaiah Harris, 34, a Tukwila police officer; Shaylah Rene-Ortega, 24; and Zack. When Zack was born in 1999, Delilah and Douglas had just adopted three siblings from state foster care.
“It was more than we could handle,” Ortega says now.
The couple divorced in 2002, and Delilah moved into the Port Orchard house in 2006. She is worth millions but doesn’t flaunt it, shopping at Goodwill, where she also loads up on affordable clothes for the kids of Point Hope.
She became involved with West Africa after a woman in Ghana asked by email whether Delilah would adopt her three starving siblings. She has adopted 11 children. Recently, Delilah added 3-year-old Paul, her 14th child. Each, she says, was a call from God to make room for one more.
The son who broke her heart
Zack would show up in the kitchen late at night, after Delilah finished taping her show, and she’d fix his favorite snacks.
Her “wild child,” diagnosed at 18 months with sensory integration disorder, grew up in Port Orchard and moved to Issaquah in 2016 to live with his father during his senior year of high school. Zack got into a car accident. A girlfriend dumped him. He got sick and missed two weeks of school, then learned his absences would keep him from graduating the next spring.
“I got a phone call from his counselor at school, and he told her he wanted to die,” Ortega remembers.
He found Zack a counselor and a doctor, who prescribed an antidepressant known as an SSRI (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor).
Delilah says she noticed Zack’s personality changing. Alarmed, she called his doctor; she says her calls were never returned.
Zack returned to Port Orchard but spent weekends with his dad. In September 2017, he told his friends and counselor he’d gone off his medicine. Ortega says Zack was smoking marijuana, and over the Sept. 30-Oct. 1 weekend, “We watched our favorite movies together ... He was kind of preparing for the whole thing. He fooled me; he fooled the counselor; he fooled Paul (Warner); he fooled everyone.”
Delilah had flown to Ghana. Zack’s friends told her he seemed upbeat when they picked him up Oct. 2 at the nearby ferry. He spent the evening playing video games with a friend, then headed outdoors, telling Warner he needed to blow off steam. Once outside, he texted his stepdad to apologize for his attitude. Warner couldn’t have known Zack was heading for a spot in the woods.
“Years ago, he’d found a tree, and there was a rope hanging on that tree,” Ortega says. “He planned how he’d do it.”
When Zack didn’t come to school, his family began to search. In Ghana, dining with the U.S. ambassador, Delilah kept excusing herself to check her phone.
Zack’s body was found Oct. 4. “I think in his way, he was protecting us,” Ortega says. “He waited for his mom not to be there; he didn’t do it on our property. He tried to separate us from what he was doing.”
It took Delilah almost two days to get home. On Oct. 7, she announced his death: “My heart is broken beyond repair, and I cannot fathom how to go on, but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through.”
The more she researched possible suicidal effects of SSRIs on adolescents, “I went insane, angry; oh, my gosh ...” till her husband took away her computer.
She took a few weeks off after the funeral. Country music star Wynonna Judd would check in late at night, when Zack used to be there. “She would call: ‘Girlfriend, are you OK?’ She was a lifeline. She sends me prayers and music and life and love.”
Delilah says she occasionally attended Newhope South Kitsap, a local congregation, but not since Zack’s death.
“Social settings are awkward. People don’t know what to say. And not knowing what to say, people say awkward things.” Instead, “I read the word; I pray; I go for long walks; I talk to people who know my heart.”
When she mentions God on her show, Delilah says, “I’m attacked by people who are left-wing who think I’m too religious. And then there are others who attack me for playing songs for gay couples. I used to catch hell by playing dedications for people who were living together. I thought, ‘Wow, you have enough time on your hands to judge people you’ve never talked with.’ “
Privately, she remains in agony, using art as an outlet. Her mixed-media collage of three ravens has a green bird on the left, representing Zack, holding a padlock in his beak. The purple bird in the middle is Shaylah, decorated with quotes from the Book of Job. A blue bird on the right is Isaiah. Quotes from the biblical book of Isaiah are shellacked on white feathers. Behind him are white clouds and a dove representing heaven and the Holy Spirit.
A key is glued in one corner beside a biblical promise of salvation. A golden cord, representing her, curls around Isaiah and Shaylah’s feet, but not Zack’s. Various knots in it represent Delilah’s marriages and kids, she says.
“There’s a whole lot of secrets we don’t understand about eternity. But the key is in God’s word. And Zack now understands them because he is now there.”