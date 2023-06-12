Through the month of June, The Gazette and Mike’s Camera are offering a chance for Coloradans to capture the perfect shot of their state through the Quintessential Colorado photo contest.

Submissions opened on June 1 and will close on the last day of the month, after which 20 winners will be selected. Each winner will receive a $25 gift card to Mike’s Camera, and the picture with the greatest number of votes will win the photographer a $250 gift card.

Last year’s winner was Diana Fruh, whose picture, “Herkimer the World’s Largest Beetle,” features the Hercules beetle replica that stands at the entrance to the May Museum.

Entries are available for viewing on the submission page. Already, the submissions are filled with shots of mountain ranges, columbine flowers and wild animals in their element. Can you beat the bug?

View the gallery and submit your own picture at gazette.com/photocontest.