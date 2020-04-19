What to do?
Anybody want baked goods? I’m your gal. Banana bread, brownies and, next up, pumpkin bread. Don’t call me Mary Berry just yet, however. These creations all come pre-mixed from boxes or packages. I add oil or an egg. Still, there’s something comforting about stirring up a bowl of batter. Pamela’s brand of gluten-free and nondairy chocolate brownies is especially scrumptious. — Jennifer Mulson
What to read?
I’ve carted around a ratty paperback copy of “All the King’s Men,” by Robert Penn Warren, for two decades, through three moves, sensing that a day would come when the universe would provide a sign. Then, and only then, would it be the right time to start — and finish — this classic of American political fiction, which won the 1947 Pulitzer Prize. Subtle, universe. Real subtle. — Stephanie Earls
What to watch?
While adjusting to life without sports, I’m watching “30 for 30.” If you’re out of the loop, these are ESPN’s masterful documentaries chronicling unforgettable stories (such as the Miracle on Ice) and ones that history forgot (“The Best That Never Was,” about a recruit whose dreams were dashed). Some available to stream for Sling subscribers, more for Hulu Live TV subscribers. — Seth Boster
What to listen to?
I’m catching up on Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Radio podcasts. My most recent episode featured an interview with Fuchsia Dunlap, author of “The Food of Sichuan,” who’s immersed herself in the Sichuan cuisine since moving there in 1994. She tantalized with her descriptions of the aromas of roasted duck and ginger cooking in oil. Of course, the recipe is in my stack of must-try dishes. — Teresa Farney