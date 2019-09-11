From giant pumpkin farms to puzzling corn mazes to scenic hayrides, Colorado delivers the perfect scenery for enjoying all of your favorite fall activities. Here are some of our favorite pumpkin patches to add to your Colorado bucket list this fall.
1. Colorado Pumpkin Patch
Get ready for a day jam-packed with all your favorite fall festivities including tractor hayrides, laser tag, foosball, pony rides, face painting, laser tag, tube swings and straw slides. There's also plenty of outdoor games including Jenga, checkers, and tic-tac-toe. Kick off your fall at the Colorado Pumpkin Patch, located at 18065 Saddlewood Road in Monument. There’s also a petting zoo for kids. It's open from Saturday, Sept. 21 until Thursday, Oct. 31. Grab all the details here.
2. Long Neck Pumpkin Farm
The Long Neck Pumpkin Farm is sure to satisfy your fall cravings for fun. Activities include hayrides, a hay bale slide, duck races, giant building blocks for kids, bowling, tractor swings and pumpkin tic tac toe. Of course there's also pumpkin picking and plenty of adorable farm animals for petting. Located at 7595 California Drive in Colorado Springs, this is one fall event you don’t want to miss. Doors open on Friday, Sept. 27. No pets allowed. Tickets are $10 per person. Get all the info here.
3. Cottonwood Farms Pumpkin Patch
Wander through a 4-acre corn maze, go squash picking, and enjoy countless farm animals at the Cottonwood Farm. Located at 10600 Isabelle Road in Lafayette, admission is free on weekdays and costs only $5 on Saturdays and Sundays. The farm will open its doors for all your favorite fall activities from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Saturday, Sept. 21 to Thursday, Oct. 31. Children 5 and under and seniors 65 and over are welcomed to stop by for free. For more details, click here.
4. Anderson Farms
This fall pumpkin patch is perfect for you for lovers of autumn. Wander through a 25-acre corn maze, race barnyard pedal karts and share s’mores around the campfire. Explore every fall-related activity you can possibly imagine at this epic event that takes place from Sept. 25 to Nov. 3. Anderson Farms is located at 6728 County Road 3-1/4 in Erie. For thrill-seekers, check out a zombie paintball hunt and terror in the corn. Get a full look at all the details here.
5. Studt’s Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze
If pumpkin picking, giant slides, multiple corn mazes, horse-drawn hayrides, corn cannons, zip-lining, and a petting zoo sound like fall adventure to you, then come out and enjoy the Studt’s Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze. This beloved fall event is set to take place from Sept. 28 to Oct. 31, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Pony and hayrides will also available until 6:30 p.m Friday through Sunday. Find all the details here.
6. The Annual Fall Festival and Maze at Flat Acres Farm
Seeking a good pumpkin patch in the Parker area? The Annual Fall Festival and Maze at Flat Acres Farm will kick off from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, through Thursday, Oct. 31, bringing fall fun and adventure for the entire family. Activities include a corn maze, kid’s hay bale maze with obstacle courses, duck races, giant Jenga, tractor-pulled hayrides, bounce houses, corn hole, a giant swing set and a petting zoo. Get all the details here.
7. Denver Botanic Gardens’ Chatfield Farms
Fall wonder awaits at the Denver Botanic Gardens’ Chatfield Farm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Saturday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 27, at 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road in Littleton. Spice things up with fall-inspired activities including a corn maze, pony rides, hayrides, human hamster balls, spooky film showings, and a variety of food vendors. Pricing varies. For more details, click here.
8. Fritzler Farm Park
Nothing says fall like bright orange pumpkins, adorable racing pigs and colorful hayrides. At Fritzler Farm Park, you’ll discover mountains of fun that will both delight and spook your fall-loving soul. This pumpkin patch truly has it all including a beer garden, paintball, pig races, human foosball, corn hole, pedal go-carts, pumpkin patch, a corn maze and much more. There’s also a handful of haunted attractions including night time paintball adventures, corn mazes, and scream acres. The fun will kick off from Saturday, Sept. 21 and run through Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Fritzler Farm Park located on 20861 County Road 33 in LaSalle. Pricing varies. Snag all the details here.