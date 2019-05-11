Pueblo • In the month since the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region began operating Pueblo’s animal shelter after PAWS for Life left, more than 300 animals have moved into the shelter.
The organization has taken in 134 cats and 169 dogs, said CEO Jan McHugh-Smith.
“We’ve been obviously reuniting lost pets with their families,” McHugh-Smith said. “Also, the animals that are available for adoption have been going up to our partners on the Front Range, so the Denver Dumb Friends League has been getting those animals and trying to get them homes.
“Our animal law enforcement officers have been really busy. They handled a lot of calls.”
Shelter services still are limited, as the Humane Society works under a short-term contract in Pueblo. So adoptions are handled by the Denver Dumb Friends League. The Pueblo shelter is only open from noon to 5 p.m., though animal law officers are available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Shelter operations will increase if the Humane Society gets a long-term contract from the city and Pueblo County, which co-own the shelter.
The three entities were set to meet May 10 to discuss the terms, Mayor Nick Gradisar said.
“Their contract right now is set not to exceed 90 days, but certainly our goal is to get the permanent contract in place as soon as possible so that the scope of services at the shelter can be expanded,” Gradisar said. “I think they will run a professional organization, and they’ll enforce the codes and ordinances we have on the books. And that’s what we expect them to do.
“I think they’ve got an understanding that it’s the desire of the community to euthanize as few animals as possible, even though we’ve taken out the percentage mandate. That’s still how we want to operate going forward, and I think they understand that.”
The Pueblo City Council repealed the Pueblo Animal Protection Act, which required a 90% no-kill rate, as requested by the Pikes Peak group.
The city and county’s contract with PAWS for Life was terminated April 4. The former operator was caught up in weeks of turmoil that included a state investigation, closure of the facility, the ousting of its veterinarian and director, and termination of the contract by the city and county.