PUEBLO • The heat is on in Pueblo.
It’s chile season, and things are looking up at DiTomaso Farms.
Those things are the Pueblo chile, the specialty pepper grown nowhere else. The fruit is also known as mirasol, which means “to look at the sun.” Indeed, the green and red pepper grows upside down, with the pointy tip of its firm triangular torso angled up to the heavens from its spot on the vine.
Gary DiTomaso has 380 acres, 60 of which grow chiles, mostly of the Pueblo chile variety, though he also cultivates Anaheim, jalapeño, Fresno, dynamite and cherry peppers.
“They’re the most flavorful and popular,” said DiTomaso, who bought the farm with his wife from a relative in 2003. His family has a long history of working the land east of Pueblo. “They have a different taste than all the rest, even Hatch chiles. They’re medium-hot to hot.”
The chile peppers tumble around inside the large roasters by DiTomaso’s roadside stand. It takes less than 10 minutes for the heat to burn off the pepper’s skin, and once it does, the stem is cut off and the pepper is sliced and placed inside a homemade flour tortilla. A slice of American cheese usually plays bedfellow to the pepper inside the tortilla, but not today. Today it rolls solo. The famous chile wrap, a hugely popular and tasty snack loved by those who live throughout the land of chile, is warm with a lingering spicy kick. Total comfort food.
As the chiles roast on this warm August morning, DiTomaso’s reliable crew works in the fields, plucking the ripe fruit and dumping it in buckets and bags. The men and women are all from the same family and have been with him for decades. Every summer they live in housing he provides near the farm. They start the day picking pickles and squash, but as the season goes on, they mostly focus on the chile.
“Everybody’s coming for chile,” said DiTomaso.
Chile rivalry
For those who don’t know, a long-standing chile war in these parts hums below the surface. In one corner is the Pueblo chile, with its meaty-textured, spicy goodness, and in the other corner is the Hatch chile from the Hatch Valley in New Mexico, a better-known and better-selling chile that winds up in big-box grocery stores and food products across the country.
“It’s been ongoing for years,” said Donielle Gonzales, tourism director for the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce. “Decades is a good word. Hatch has had the upper hand on us. They have a longer growing season and can produce more chile.”
Hatch also received grants 15 to 20 years ago that enabled people there to build processing plants, greatly increasing the chile’s availability, Gonzales says.
“We’re OK with that,” she said. “Ours is a specialty chile. We don’t feel like we’re in competition with Hatch. We know we’re better.”
It’s difficult to gauge whether the rivalry is serious or tongue-in-cheek. DiTomaso doesn’t seem too concerned about Hatch’s popularity, nor has he ever felt the need to try one or buy them in the grocery store. Not when he has easy access to his own peppers, which he eats every day, and often on a hamburger or steak, his preferred method of consumption.
Hatch chile farmers do consistently make one vital error, though, according to the long-time farmer. They harvest the peppers whether they’re ready or not in order to keep up with demand. That means they can’t assure quality or taste.
“They’re not fully matured when they pick them,” he said. “Customers from New Mexico say the Pueblo chile has a better flavor than the Hatch.”
Still, he shrugs off the competition, though he does note he’d also like to get his pepper crop to distribution centers and into the big stores, such as Walmart. Right now, DiTomaso Farms only sells its peppers at the roadside stand in front of their farm and at Denver roadside stands. They do sell them wholesale to peddlers, which means they might wind up at farmers markets in Colorado Springs.
One of their biggest money makers is the annual Chile and Frijoles Festival in September, where DiTomaso might sell upwards of 1,200 bushels. That’s a lot of peppers, and the 52-year-old farmer relies on his younger family members to help with the hefty physical labor of roasting.
“There are enough people that eat chiles that we’re not affecting them (Hatch), and they’re not affecting us,” said DiTomaso. “New Mexico started promoting chiles 100 years ago. Our state started promoting them 10 years ago.”
Elaine Mitchell, owner of The Hatch Chili Store in Hatch, offers a diplomatic take on the chile duel. Her store processes and roasts Hatch green chile and ship fresh and frozen product wholesale to grocery stores and distributors in the U.S. and to consumers.
“I don’t think the rivalry’s serious,” said Mitchell, who admits she’s never had a Pueblo chile. “Origin of products is serious, but as far as which is better, they’re both good. I think Hatch is better, obviously, but I’m sure Pueblo chile is good.”
Mitchell does seem to preen about one recent event. Last month, 505 Salsa was named a partner of the Denver Broncos. The brand favors New Mexico’s Hatch chile over Pueblo chile. The decision upset more than a few Colorado folks.
“I thought they chose right,” said Mitchell.
Gonzalez and her fellow chamber of commerce worker bees take the rivalry to heart. After all, they want to compete as Colorado’s chile and on a national level with Hatch. Getting Pueblo’s name and product out there means more companies using their chile and more dollar signs.
“We’re serious in our marketing brand strategies to take over Hatch because we think we have the better product,” she said. “It also comes down to taste. Some can’t handle the bold, flavorful Pueblo chile, so there will always be a market for a bland competitor. We’re OK with them keeping that market.”
A tale of two license plates
If there were any doubt about the seriousness of the rivalry, one needs only to look to the plate. The license plate.
Some time ago, a Pueblo County commissioner and a former commissioner decided a license plate brandishing the Pueblo chile would be like a moving minibillboard and a great way to market and brand Pueblo around the state.
The Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and the Pueblo Chile Growers Association began working toward presenting a state bill for the new plate, which is an oddly long and contentious process, Gonzalez said. Finally, the Legislature approved the plate, which became available Aug. 6. Its dark-blue background features a white mountain range and a circular emblem of red and green chiles on the vine.
“There’s always this competitiveness,” said Gonzalez. “Senators and legislators from other areas of the state are like, ‘Why don’t we have peaches or peppers on our plates?’ We said, ‘Go ahead and do the work to get it considered.’ We’re doing the work. We think the brand is big enough and positive enough for the state that we want to grow that notoriety.”
During Pueblo’s long application process, though, the folks in New Mexico caught wind and were none too pleased. They’d already tried to get the first chile license plate, only to have it defeated in the New Mexico Legislature. To hear that Pueblo might be known as the chile state lit a fire under them.
Gonzales suspects the New Mexico Chile Association told New Mexico Gov. Susana M. Martinez that the state would lose out on huge bragging rights if Pueblo got to it first. Martinez signed the bill and pushed it through at the top level, overriding the committee process, Gonzales said. The plate, with its black background, yellow trim and red and green chile, also boasts the text “Chile Capitol of the World.” They went on sale last year.
“They said, ‘We win the race,’” Gonzales said. “But they didn’t follow the process. They had to push it through. We feel like if you’ve got to cheat to win, you’re not really a winner. The proof is in the chile.”
