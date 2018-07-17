The impact of post-traumatic stress disorder will be the topic of a Lifetree Café “hour of stories and conversation to feed your soul,” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at MacKenzie Place.
The program “Wounded Warriors: When War Comes Home” will feature a filmed interview with a veteran who battled PTSD after returning from the Iraq war.
“When I came back, I was on edge every second of the day, whether I was at home or driving,” he says. “All of the curtains were always closed because I was so paranoid. I felt like I was still in Iraq in my own home.”
This Lifetree episode offers participants an opportunity to understand the experience of people suffering PTSD and for those with PTSD to share their experience.
Admission is free. Lifetree Café is in the ballroom at MacKenzie Place, 1605 Elm Creek View. It’s a place where people gather to talk about life and faith in a casual setting.
For more information, call Ann Christensen at 598-3595, ext. 118, or email achristensen@stpatscs.org.
