“Take good care of your clothes, and they’ll keep you looking good,” says Christina Elsberry, co-founder of men’s styling company Todd Alan. When laundering, most clothes would do well in cold water on the delicate cycle with the right detergent, she says.
But which bottle or box do you choose from the three long shelves in the laundry aisle? Elsberry has high standards. The detergent should clean the clothes yet not destroy fabrics, and the bottle should be easy to use and not take up too much space on the counter. She and other experts have a few good candidates for detergents and some laundry tips, too.
Once you’ve chosen a detergent, use less than you think you need, says Alexa Hotz, senior editor for Remodelista in Brooklyn. Too much “will leave a film on your clothes and on the inside of your washing machine.” Separate your laundry by dark, light and workout, towels and bedding. “Get extra credit by turning your jeans inside out to preserve the color,” Elsberry says.
One all-purpose detergent will work for all fabrics, except silk, wool, down and cashmere, which would benefit from delicate detergents or professional treatment. (Hotz likes Tangent Garment Care’s Denim Wash for her jeans; $12.85 for about 10 ounces.) Last, use caution with the dryer, which can wear down fabrics. “Invest in a foldable drying rack or two, and it will make laundry easy-breezy,” Elsberry says.
Erin Barbot, an organizer in Silver Spring, Md., did her own test of detergents last summer, looking for products low in chemicals but still effective, without spending too much. “Basically, the unicorn of cleaning products,” she says. Barbot says most big brands have free-and-clear options. Her winner was Tide Purclean Unscented Laundry Detergent ($11.99 for 75 ounces, target.com). It’s plant-based, works in all machines and cleans well in cold water. When towels get dingy, she also likes Whole Foods’ 365 Everyday Value Oxygen Whitening Powder. Decant products into containers or store them in baskets to make laundry day even better, Barbot says.
Mrs. Meyer’s Basil Scented Laundry Detergent ($12.49 for 64 ounces, target.com) is the go-to detergent for Elsberry. “It’s all the things I look for in a detergent. It gets clothes clean, yet it’s gentle on fabric. It’s concentrated, so a little goes a long way. The bottle doesn’t take up too much space, it has a pretty label design, and there is no gooey mess.” For workout clothes, Elsberry adds Mrs. Meyers Scent Booster in basil ($9.49 for 18 ounces, amazon.com) “to get things extra-fresh.”
Hotz starts with what she does not want in her detergent: sulfates, synthetic fragrance or any fragrance. “I just don’t like the idea of fragranced clothing competing with things like perfume and deodorant,” she says. The Honest Co.’s Multi-Enzyme Stain Fighting Laundry Detergent, the free-and-clear unscented version, meets her high standards, as it’s made with natural acids and enzymes ($12.95 for 70 ounces, honest.com). Bonus: Designed for sensitive skin, it’s hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested.
If you’re washing sheets, wash them alone, says Missy Tannen, co-founder of Boll & Branch bedding company in New Jersey. To prevent wrinkling, shake them out after machine-washing and pull them out as soon as the dryer cycle is done. Tannen uses Grab Green’s 3-in-1 Laundry Detergent Pods for her bedding ($7.19 for one 24-load package, amazon.com). She prefers the fragrance-free version but does dry her laundry with wool dryer balls that have a drop of lavender essential oil on them.
When washing more delicate yarns such as wool, merino, alpaca and cashmere, be careful. Alberto Bravo, co-founder and creative director of We Are Knitters, based in Spain, uses the Laundress’ Wool & Cashmere Shampoo ($19 for 16 ounces, thelaundress.com). “It really preserves the yarn’s softness, which is crucial for us,” Bravo says. “Once you’re done rinsing your woolly piece, lay it flat gently to dry. This way, you will preserve its shape and form.”