The U.S. Forest Service has proposed raising nightly rates for six cabin sites around the southern and central parts of Colorado.

Under the proposal, prices would double at the Lake Isabel Cabin outside Rye, from $75 to $150. The same hike would apply to the historic Roberts Cabin outside Como, the railroading settlement along Boreas Pass. The nightly fee there would go from $50 to $100.

The other four cabin sites under consideration would see increases between $15-$25. They include structures of the Crescent Mining Camp and Dawson Cabin on the Leadville Ranger District; Bassam Guard Station outside Hartsel; and the Mingus Ranch Cabin north of Lake Isabel.

“These sites are important to our local communities and visitors," the Forest Service's Jason Smith said in a statement. "The proposed recreation cabin fee increases will allow us to offer the same quality that recreationists expect. Additionally, the fee increases will make fees more consistent throughout the state."

A more sweeping set of fee changes were announced for cabins and campgrounds in the national forest around Routt County in northwest Colorado.

Land managers say the changes are to "provide quality recreation opportunities, protect the environment from user-created damage, promote safe visitor experiences and achieve financial sustainability in the short and long term."

Pike-San Isabel National Forests leadership is accepting comments to the proposals on a project website: https://tinyurl.com/3xjm4fua