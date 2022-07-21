Progress continues on a new trail up Pikes Peak that's been years in the making.
For a fourth season, Colorado Springs-based Rocky Mountain Field Institute's staff and contracted youth crews are camping out on the back side of the peak while laboring on a reroute of the Devil's Playground Trail.
Starting in the woods near the current split with the Crags Trail, the new alignment will trend more south and cover about 4 miles en route to the 14,115-foot summit, bypassing eroded sections that land managers have long seen as hazardous to the environment and hikers.
Entering the season, a little more than 2 miles of tread were cut, said Rocky Mountain Field Institute Executive Director Jennifer Peterson.
"We are probably looking to add another half a mile this year," she said. "But that's not just cutting a half-mile of new tread. We're going through the forest right now, so we have to cut and clear corridor."
Also time-consuming, she said, are efforts to "harden" the trail. That's done by building erosion-mitigating walls of native rock and timber, which is used as well to craft steps. The idea is to "make it durable, because it's expected to be super popular, of course," Peterson said.
Overseeing the job is Loretta McEllhiney, the U.S. Forest Service's point person for trails on Colorado fourteeners.
"I have heard her say, of all the trails she's designed, she thinks this will be her favorite," Peterson said. "That is freaking cool."
Construction is expected to continue at least through 2024, with crews likely turning their attention above treeline next summer, Peterson said.
Volunteers have been counted on, too. The next days to lend a hand are the weekends of July 30 and Aug. 13. Register at rmfi.org/calendar.