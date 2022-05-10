A park west of Colorado Springs that recently gained acclaim for its night sky is set to start a year of guided, stargazing gatherings.
May 20 will mark the first of these monthly events at Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument. Staff and volunteers with Colorado Springs Astronomical Society will be on hand with telescopes to gaze at the glittery display worthy of International Dark Sky status, as designated last year.
About an hour's drive from the Springs, the national monument calls itself "easily accessible yet far enough away from light pollution to provide dark, star-filled skies."
Massive, petrified tree stumps are the park's calling card. But the International Dark Sky Association also put the monument on the map for its showcase of planets, nebulas, comets and more.
Next Friday, staff and volunteers will meet at 8:30 p.m. at the visitor center patio. That's the time and place scheduled for other meet-ups this summer: June 17, July 15 and Aug. 19.
If going to view on your own after-hours, staff recommends the parking lot for Hornbek Homestead, located off Teller County Road 1 en route to the park from Florissant.
More information: nps.gov/flfo/night-sky-programs.htm