The city of Colorado Springs has a new parks director in Britt Haley, who characterizes her life as "a series of dream jobs."
Considering her career in law, the job might be seen as a side step. But Haley sees it as a "natural progression," following positions that granted her broad views of land management and complex decision making. She went from city attorney to, most recently, manager of the parks department's Trails, Open Space and Parks program (TOPS), which uses sales tax portions for land acquisitions and maintenance.
After high-ranking roles in state government — she was appointed Gov. Bill Owens' chief legal counsel before directing the State Board of Land Commissioners — Colorado Springs represented a return to regional roots for Haley, who grew up in Cañon City.
Notably in the TOPS role, she orchestrated deals with the company that owned the Pikeview Quarry, which the city hopes to convert to a bike park, and the Black Canyon Quarry, which is being eyed as a recreational hub beside Waldo Canyon. Haley envisioned other trail connections in securing property in the southwest mountains referred to as Fishers Canyon. And she pieced together more land around Corral Bluffs and Jimmy Camp Creek, two eastern properties that for decades have been the focus of scientific research amid calls for public access.
Haley sounds intent on continuing those projects while shifting to her new job, which will have her in charge of enterprises like Pikes Peak-America's Mountain, sports programs, community centers and more.
We talked with Haley about her expectations for the job. The following is an abbreviated conversation:
What are your priorities starting out?
You will recall we did an infrastructure assessment we called the Jacobs Study, and it identified over $270 million worth of deferred maintenance. How can we can tackle that backlog?
We will be wanting to extend the TOPS sales tax (sunsetting after 2025). I anticipate that could come as early as the general election in April of 2023. That'll be a straight extension, not asking for additional funding, recognizing the economic climate is not going to produce the support for that.
What do you see as the biggest challenge?
Certainly taking care of what we have. We have so many facilities spread across a very large area. So really identifying how to do that within the resources we have, especially in an economic climate right now that is a little bit uncertain.
Where are we at on Corral Bluffs and Jimmy Camp Creek?
The first piece is having the properties so that you can plan for the future, and we're lucky to have been able to secure those. Right now what we're doing is working toward a plan that would evaluate the resources that are there. We've got unique planning requirements there, but it shouldn't cause us to hesitate in terms of moving forward and having them be places people can go.
Pikeview and Black Canyon quarries are examples of the department relying on exchanges/deals with companies or loans from other agencies, like The Conservation Fund in the case of Fishers Canyon. Are those the best routes to take?
I always look for those chances where you can have a partner to amplify your ability to leverage your dollars. I think it's always more persuasive to decision makers to see partnerships. I think any time you can increase your capacity or your reach or leverage your dollars is beneficial.
Legacy type projects that you'd like to see accomplished?
I think of Jimmy Camp Creek and the Corral Bluffs landscape as a big legacy item. If we could see Pikeview Quarry turned into a world-class mountain bike park, that would be a true legacy for sure.