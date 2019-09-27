CRESTED BUTTE • Famous autumn displays have returned to this mountain town, and onlookers elsewhere in Colorado expect this weekend to be prime time for leaf peepers.
Early this week, they were roaming Kebler Pass west of Crested Butte, finding pockets of gold on the 30-mile stretch renowned for aspen. Green still widely prevailed, but that’s expected to change in the days ahead as temperatures drop, spelling the burst.
It’s been an unusually late year for the fall showcase. Thanks to bountiful moisture in the winter and spring, trees have remained strong, keeping their green-inducing chlorophyll.
Groves around Steamboat Springs are typically the first to change in Colorado. Foresters there expected that to finally happen en masse late this week.
In the state’s aspen-splashed southwest, the U.S. Forest Service anticipated peak viewing to start this weekend and last through Oct. 9. The agency recommended that travelers start around Silverton, with areas around Durango to shine later.