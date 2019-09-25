CRESTED BUTTE • Famous autumn displays returned to this mountain town this week, with onlookers elsewhere in Colorado expecting this weekend to be prime time for leaf peepers.
On Tuesday, they were roaming Kebler Pass west of Crested Butte, finding pockets of gold on the 30-mile stretch renowned for aspen. Green still widely prevailed, but the expectation was for that to change in the coming days as temperatures dropped, spelling the burst.
It’s been an unusually later year for the fall showcase. Thanks to bountiful moisture in the winter and spring, trees have remained strong, keeping their green-inducing chlorophyll.
Groves around Steamboat Springs are typically the first to change in Colorado. Foresters there expected that to finally happen en masse this week.
In the state’s aspen-splashed southwest, the U.S. Forest Service anticipated peak viewing to start this weekend and last through Oct. 9. The agency recommended travelers to start around Silverton, with areas around Durango to shine later.