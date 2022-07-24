Bursts of color, outrageous outfits and a festive atmosphere dominated the downtown Colorado Springs landscape on Sunday as the Pride Parade returned from a two-year COVID-related hiatus, encouraging members of the queer community to shed inhibitions and “flaunt your pride.”

Thousands of cheering revelers lined Tejon Avenue as LGBTQ+ groups marched with supportive parents, church representatives, flag and rifle twirlers, and even a small contingent from a local satanic temple during the keystone event of the two-day Pride Festival.

It was a weekend of celebration, recognition and inclusion. It was not a time for subtlety.

A robust turnout for the Pride Parade in downtown Colorado Springs. @csgazette pic.twitter.com/5x1Sw897In — O'Dell Isaac (@IketheScribe) July 24, 2022

Sprinkled among rainbow flags and capes were people in various states of dress (or undress), including several who showed up without shirts, or even pants. Marchers tossed beads and candy to the crowd.

“Pride is about being who you are and not caring what anyone else thinks about it,” said Brian, who cheered and danced wearing only a multi-colored flag and a pair of boxer shorts. “It’s not about being subtle.”

“The best part of Pride is the idea of letting your inhibitions go,” said Liss Smith, communications manager at Inside Out Youth Services. “It’s very ‘come as you are.’ You want to show your belly? You want to put rainbow body paint on? Go for it! No one’s gonna judge you for however you show up.”

LGBTQ+ groups were well represented at the parade, but several groups of allies were in attendance as well. A number of parents marched — carrying signs with slogans like “We love our trans children” and “Love is love” — and several local churches showed their support of the community.

“There was such a positivity and openness, and respect and great energy,” said Jennifer Williamson of Neighbors for Education. “We marched the parade and we never saw a single protester, and I didn’t hear any words of hate or opposition.”

Williamson, a pastor at Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, said inclusivity is — or should be — a Christian value, and that church denominations often support gay rights if they “read the biblical text carefully, thoughtfully and completely.”

“The Episcopal Church has supported gay rights for 46 years,” she said. “We’ve had gay bishops, and gay clergy, for a very long time. We do gay marriages.”

Members of the LGBTQ+ community said while the Pride Festival was a fun and festive two days, they’d like to feel a similar level of support the other 363 days of the year.

“This is really great and fun, and I appreciate that the city supports it,” said Melissa Nunn, who attended the parade. “But when it’s over, so many people in the community go back to being invisible.”

Leah Nunn agreed. “It’s easy to show up at a parade and wave a flag, but what about afterwards?”

Smith said the greater community could do more to make queer citizens feel a sense of belonging.

“Some of it is easy to do — just visual stuff,” they said. “Like the Rainbow Crosswalk (at Tejon Street and Colorado Avenue) is great, but it’s only there for a couple of days. Why can’t we just have a permanent one?”

Those issues are important and need to be addressed, Smith said. But for now, members of the queer community can rejoice in the fact that the Pride Festival is back.

“We haven’t had this in so long,” Smith said. “I can’t tell you how healing it is to look around people who share so much identity with you. It’s just beautiful.”