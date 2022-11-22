Officials have agreed on a renewed lease to continue recreation at a popular hub in northern El Paso County, causing mixed relief and angst among advocates concerned about a tighter budget and uncertain future.
Rich Mock, president of the Black Forest Trails Association, said it was "good news the county bit the bullet" on the new rent for the 90 acres covering the popular, 4-mile trail known as Section 16, touring the area's iconic pines.
After paying $452 annually for the past 25 years, the State Land Board is now charging $21,825 — a more than 4,700% increase that stunned onlookers upon its proposal. That represented the drastic change in real estate prices since the 1990s, reasoned the historic trust, which since statehood has benefited public schools by leasing sections of land primarily set aside for agriculture.
Trails and Open Space Coalition Executive Director Susan Davies, for one, wondered what might be forfeited across the park system that has grown as tax support has hovered around pre-recession levels. While undetermined, Todd Marts of the county's Community Services Department said the cost would be shared in some way with the environmental division, which oversees the property's slash pile.
A State Land Board spokesperson said the lease for such broad recreation as hiking, cycling and horseback riding is "unusual," and the former 25-year term even more so. Now sides have negotiated a 10-year lease with a 2.5% escalator built in (by 2031, the cost is set at $27,256).
"Now the challenge is, what happens in a decade?" said Stan VanderWerf, county commissioner and parks advocate.
Or what might happen before then? asked Judy von Ahlefeldt, another member of the Black Forest Trails Association. She was part of the coalition that worked to preserve Section 16 back in the '90s.
Von Ahlefeldt pointed to a 365-day cancellation notice in the lease. That was negotiated up from the State Land Board's standard 30-day clause.
"So there's no assurance for parks that their lease is going to go beyond a couple of years even," von Ahlefeldt said, "because I suppose a developer can come in and say, We'd like to offer you $20 million or whatever."
State Land Board spokesperson Kristin Kemp said it was "highly unusual that the Land Board ever evokes that part of our leasing contracts." Offers could be heard, "but that's just super hypothetical," she said.
To beat any competitor or, perhaps more pressing, to beat the rate of rising costs, county leaders say they'd like to explore a long-term, permanent solution.
"I think buying is what we're looking at," Marts said. "What I'm going to start in 2023 is a visioning process with stakeholders. ... I don't know where that will head, but I know there is passion in the community to preserve this."
Stakeholders, he said, would include Academy District 20, whose board recently approved a separate lease with the State Land Board on nearby land used by School in the Woods. The proposed annual cost for those 539 acres starts at $1,213.
"Oh, that's fair," Davies sarcastically remarked, comparing the county's much greater cost for its 90 acres.
It's fair by the State Land Board's long held, school-minded set of standards, Kemp said. "The difference in lease rates is based on lease use," she said.
Davies wondered what, if any, concessions could be granted by the school district extending its lease to the trail or getting involved in a purchase. Kemp said any buying price would be set at market rate. (Attempts to reach school district representatives were unsuccessful.)
More so, Davies wondered about a county program like the city of Colorado Springs' Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program, which uses sales tax portions to acquire land for recreation and conservation. Voters in Douglas County recently extended their 28-year-old counterpart program, which is also seen in Jefferson and Larimer counties.
While a big enough appetite for something like that has yet to reveal itself in El Paso County, Mock said he could foresee Black Forest Trails Association spearheading a fundraising effort. He figured people loving Section 16 could understand the county's plight.
"Everything is getting more expensive these days," he said.