A preliminary set of speed data has been collected as Colorado Springs officials continue to contemplate the future of electric-powered bikes in city-owned parks and open spaces.
Starting last summer, Class 1 e-bikes — with pedal-activated motors shutting off at 20 mph — were to be allowed on all city trails where other bikes were allowed during a yearlong pilot program intended to explore the long-term future of the increasingly popular technology. The pilot, which was to coincide with speed measurements and public feedback, was called off amid heated legal disputes regarding ordinance-defined nonmotorized trails.
"Just because it was put on hold, we saw no reason to not go out and collect some data anyway," said Scott Abbott, the city's regional parks manager.
He called the attempt "very small-scale" and "very much a dipping-of-the-toe into a larger speed study." But the reported data matches trends logged in other Front Range locales that have studied and permitted e-bikes in parks to varying extents, including Jefferson, Boulder and Larimer counties.
From radar gun-wielding staff posted at several urban and wild trail corridors around the Springs, e-bikes on average were found to be 4.2 mph faster than standard bikes on uphill segments (11.6 mph vs. 7.4 mph); 1.1 mph slower downhill (17.7 vs 18.8 mph); and close to the same on flat ground (11.8 mph vs. 11.3 mph).
While reporting similar average speeds altogether on urban trails, Abbott's report noted, "we are unable to draw meaningful conclusions regarding e-bike speed on singletrack and directional trails" due to only two e-bikes being counted on those paths. Many more were counted on urban paths, where they are allowed.
"I think it's a good step to collect some data, but we are very far from any meaningful or actionable data," said Cory Sutela with Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates, the mountain biking group that has called for "a careful, incremental approach" to expanded e-bike access that includes policy recognition of e-bikes "as a class of vehicle separate from human-powered bikes."
A local, outspoken proponent of e-bikes, Kent Drummond, considered himself convinced by the new data.
"It would appear to me that (e-bikes) have been vindicated," he said. "E-bikes don't seem to be going any faster than anybody else."
Their legal day on city trails remains slow to develop.
Following the pilot announcement last year, the parks department was accused of violating the 1997 voter-approved Trails, Open Space and Parks ordinance, directing portions of sales tax revenue to acquisitions such as Ute Valley Park and Stratton and Red Rock Canyon open spaces. The ordinance states "no motorized vehicles" on TOPS properties "other than those necessary for maintenance, emergencies or safety."
At the time of the announced pilot, officials pointed to federal and state classifications exempting e-bikes from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration standards and motor vehicle registration. While Jefferson County interpreted those definitions to administratively study and allow e-bikes on nonmotorized trails in 2018, staff in Boulder County and Fort Collins secured code changes from local governing bodies to conduct their own e-bike pilots in following years.
"We're on the tail end of getting some ordinance language cleaned up with the legal department," Abbott said, adding: "Our hope is in 2022 we can at least get that initial step taken to get started on a pilot program."
While some expect e-bikes coming down to a vote by City Council, Sutela said: "I think it's going to be very problematic if they try to allow them on TOPS properties without a vote of the people."
Speed, he said, should be only one part of the equation. Enforcement should be another, said e-bike proponent Ron Ramsey. "That is, enforcement of trail speed limits and not restriction of the bikes."
The pilot was announced with plans to post 15-mph speed limits at parks for all bikes. Asked if signs would matter, Abbott said: "That's a question for a sociologist."
He added: "One thing we do know for a fact is our trails are getting more and more crowded. Our goal is to track these things and understand how we can put some things in place that can help create a safe environment for everybody."