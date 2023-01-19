Colorado ski country is basking in the glow of a powder-packed week.

Leading up to a weekend with more snow expected for some mountains, several ski areas measured their bounties not in inches, but in feet.

The storm cycle of the past week was especially good to southern destinations, including Wolf Creek Ski Area. The family-owned mountain near Pagosa Springs tallied close to 5 feet over a five-day span.

Rave reviews covered the ski area's Facebook page — posted by skiers not on the wrong side of Wolf Creek Pass that was closed for a time. "Wild and wonderful," wrote one. "Epic day!!!" wrote another.

Meanwhile, the snowy week delivered close to 3 feet to Telluride. Monarch and Crested Butte reported depths of more than 2 feet.

"What a month January has been!" read a post from Crested Butte heading into the weekend. "Over six and a half FEET of snow has fallen in 2023 so far and the mountain is getting buried."

Durango's Purgatory Resort reported a similar start to the year. With about 80 inches of snowfall on the month, Purgatory called this January "one of the snowiest in recent memory."

The celebration reached the northwest part of the state, where Steamboat Resort received 24-plus inches on the week. Closer to Kremmling, third-year Bluebird Backcountry asked the question: "Best conditions ever?"

Vail Mountain reaped a couple of feet as well from the latest storm cycle, while Keystone, Loveland, Winter Park and Beaver Creek each got at least 18 inches. Fresh depths exceeded a foot also at Copper Mountain, Breckenridge and Aspen.

On the season, Steamboat appears to be leading Colorado resorts in total snowfall, with 260 inches reported. Wolf Creek and Vail are others who have logged more than 200 inches.