Just this once, snowboarder Austin Gavlak is hoping against snow in his home of Vail.
“At least for” the weekend, he says. “Then it can start snowing again.”
Spoken like a true outdoor event organizer. The event is Powabunga, the first of what Gavlak and a friend and fellow producer hope is an annual music festival in the iconic ski town. It’s kicking off Friday and Saturday, with electronic-influenced acts set to take the Ford Park stage each evening.
“We wanted something more modern than the bluegrass that comes through all the time,” Gavlak says.
The scenic amphitheater hosts the Bravo! Vail Music Festival, a celebration of classical music, every summer. The village also holds the Vail Jazz Festival and Bonfire Block Party. But as far as Gavlak is concerned, “This is like Vail’s only real music festival.”
Along with Bob Moses, Zhu, De Lux, Boombox and Justin Jay’s Fantastic Voyage, among others, Gavlak and partner Alex Ballesteros aim to capture Colorado’s vibrant mountain culture with large pop-up art installations and a costume party Saturday.
They expect 3,000 to 4,000 people each day. “People that love to be active and love to party,” Gavlak says.
He moved to the Vail Valley about 10 years ago. “Growing up in Texas, you didn’t know you could live this way. I would say Vail was kind of a cool opportunity to have that ski lifestyle and also the opportunity to pursue bigger dreams.”
A dream such as, say, a music festival in your own backyard. Gavlak says village leaders heard his pitch last fall and agreed to provide start-up capital. He and Ballesteros, both with years of experience in the festival industry, figured out the rest.
It’s an attempt to affect Vail culture, to create “a kind of paradigm shift,” Gavlak says.
“I feel like Vail just needs something fresh. I would say that’s the easiest way to put it. I think Vail’s a great place, but it’s gotten a little corporate lately, and we’re trying to fix that.”
SETH BOSTER, The Gazette, SETH.BOSTER@GAZETTE.COM