Potato Salad With Kale Pesto
Yield: 8 servings (makes about 6 cups)
1 1/2 pounds small new red potatoes, scrubbed (skins on)
2 tablespoons pine nuts
1 small clove garlic
1 cup packed kale leaves
1/2 cup packed basil leaves
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 yellow bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and coarsely chopped
1 red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and coarsely chopped
Procedure:
Place the potatoes in a 4-quart pot and add enough cool water to cover by about an inch. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium-low, partially cover and cook for 13 to 15 minutes, until the potatoes are easily pierced with a knife or skewer but still have some resistance. (They will continue to cook as they cool.) Drain and refrigerate until completely cooled.
Toast the pine nuts in a small, dry skillet over medium heat for about 3 minutes, until fragrant and golden brown, shaking the pan frequently to avoid scorching.
Combine the pine nuts and garlic in a mini food processor; pulse until evenly minced. Add the kale, basil, lemon juice, salt and pepper; process until evenly minced. With the motor running, slowly add the oil in a steady stream through the feed tube; process to form a well-blended pesto. Transfer to a mixing bowl.
Cut the cooled potatoes into quarters; add to the mixing bowl, along with the yellow and red peppers. Toss to coat evenly before serving. Nutrition: Per serving: 120 calories, 3 g protein, 11 g carbohydrates, 8 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 80 mg sodium, 2 g dietary fiber, 0 g sugar
From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger.