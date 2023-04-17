A small, popular trailhead is getting a face-lift in one of Colorado Springs' most popular mountain parks.

A contractor has been hired to "improve and optimize" the Mount Cutler trailhead in North Cheyenne Cañon Park, according to a notice from the Colorado Springs parks department. The expectation is for the dirt and gravel pull-off to be paved and striped to define spaces that have historically been a free-for-all, sometimes causing jams on busy, summer weekends. Curb and gutter work will be aimed at reducing erosion, the city notice indicated.

At the time North Cheyenne Cañon's master plan was adopted in 2018, Mount Cutler was identified as one of the park's seven trailheads. Less than 2 miles up North Cheyenne Canyon Road from the main entrance, the trailhead is among the most-sought, also accessing the park's highest point, Mount Muscoco.

Work at the parking lot is expected to run for weeks into May and will be closed until finished. The adjacent road "is expected to remain open with only a few incidences where travel will be reduced to one lane or potentially a delayed roadway opening," according to the city notice.

Mount Cutler Trail will remain open during construction; visitors can park at other designated pull-offs along the road or at the Helen Hunt Falls parking lot.