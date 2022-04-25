A popular, summer destination in Manitou Springs is closed for what land managers consider to be a safety hazard.

At the small parking lot for Rainbow Falls at the western end of town, "we've had a few rocks that have fallen off the steep canyon," said Todd Marts, executive director of El Paso County Community Services, which normally opens the site in April.

The county previously announced closing access to the waterfall last autumn, citing the rock fall. The continued closure is "out of an abundance of caution," Marts said. "Visitor safety is paramount, so we're trying to determine what we can do and should do to make it safe."

He said a gate would remain down at the parking lot while the county seeks a contractor to assess where the rock fall is coming from and what can be done to prevent it, perhaps netting. Cost is undetermined, as is a reopening, Marts said.

"The busy season this summer, we'd love to have it open by then," he said. "But there's too many unknowns right now."

Since the county designated Rainbow Falls a historic site in 2017 — following years of attempts to scrub and prevent spray paint on the rock walls surrounding the cascade — access has been limited.

Known as important for Ute people and prospectors heading up the pass during the Pikes Peak gold rush, the site is typically open Saturdays and Sundays in April and May, before expanding to four days June, July and August. After weekends in September and October, the parking lot closes for winter.