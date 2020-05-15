After a pair of midweek closures this week, North Cheyenne Cañon Park’s gates will again come down for two days next week.
From 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, crews are expected to finish removing between 30 to 40 dead trees that have been deemed at risk of falling and harming visitors or damaging vehicles along the road into the popular park. City forester Dennis Will has said the trees are largely the result of beetle infestation.
“To safely conduct this work, it is important for all vehicles, cyclists and hikers to heed the closure,” a press release stated.
Park devotees can still snag some trail time following the afternoon jobs. The park’s gates come down at 9 p.m. every night.