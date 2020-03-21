The Garden Father wants to help give you control over your vegetable destiny.
Larry Stebbins, the man behind the moniker, and a longtime lover of all things gardening and botany-related, recently released the first video in his new “Backyard Garden Series”: four YouTube videos on growing warm weather vegetables. The 12-minute free gardening class can be watched on your smartphone, iPad, computer or Smart TV. The three remaining videos will be released every three days on his YouTube channel. Go online to youtube.com and search for Larry Stebbins.
“There’s a reason we should grow food. Not just because we love to do it, but because we need to,” says Stebbins, who founded Pikes Peak Urban Gardens about 13 years ago. He retired from the nonprofit two years ago. “It’s important to become more self-sufficient and less reliant on making runs to the produce section at supermarkets when things get tough.”
Videos will cover prepping soil for raised garden beds, must-have herbs and tips on growing tomatoes and peppers.
Stebbins has taught gardening classes around the Pikes Peak region for years. His latest offerings were held in January and February at Mann Middle School, but when COVID-19 rolled around and closed up the schools, he was left without a place to show his PowerPoint presentations. He went the extra distance and turned them into YouTube videos.
The former assistant principal at Air Academy High School is passionate about helping people learn to garden and has helped build a dozen community gardens over the years.
“It’s good for the planet and it’s good for our city to grow our own food,” he says. “If people have the will to do it, it’s easy. Growing tomatoes is cheaper than therapy. In these times, it would be good for us to have a nice distraction. And people can keep their social distance while they’re doing it.”
