Fans choose sides in the 'Chicken Sandwich War' of our time

A chicken sandwich sits on a table at a Popeyes as guests wait in line, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Kyle, Texas. After Popeyes added a crispy chicken sandwich to their fast-fast menu, the hierarchy of chicken sandwiches in America was rattled, and the supremacy of Chick-fil-A and others was threatened. It’s been a trending topic on social media, fans have weighed in with YouTube analyses and memes, and some have reported long lines just to get a taste of the new sandwich.

 Eric Gay

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich launched a thousand memes and fierce debate over who does it better: Popeyes or Chick-fil-A.

The answer is unclear, but one Popeyes manager is threatening to take it off the menu amid the craze.

WRDW reports the manager of the restaurant in Columbia County, Georgia, said the sandwich is spawning long lines and accidents. Because of this, the manager said they are considering no longer selling the sandwich.

