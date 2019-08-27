COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — Popeyes’ new chicken sandwich launched a thousand memes and fierce debate over who does it better: Popeyes or Chick-fil-A.
The answer is unclear, but one Popeyes manager is threatening to take it off the menu amid the craze.
WRDW reports the manager of the restaurant in Columbia County, Georgia, said the sandwich is spawning long lines and accidents. Because of this, the manager said they are considering no longer selling the sandwich.
